The BMG has procured the following influenza vaccines:

  • Influsplit Tetra, GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG
  • Influvac Tetra, Mylan Healthcare GmbH (A Viatris Company)
  • Flucelvax Tetra, Seqirus GmbH
  • Vaxigrip Tetra, Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH

A flu vaccination should ideally be administered by mid-December at the latest, i.e. before the start of the influenza season. But even after this point in time, vaccination still makes sense until spring.

The vaccines mentioned are distributed by the pharmaceutical companies via the existing distribution channels. These additional vaccine doses will be given to pharmacies in the fall via pharmaceutical wholesalers and from there to doctors’ surgeries. The pharmaceutical companies are available for more information on the vaccines.

