BMW Motorrad R 12 nineT: engine and features

The new BMW motorcycle R 12 nineT it’s a classic, powerful and purist roadster, offering an infinite number of options for almost unlimited customization.

The R 12 nineT features the original 1200 boxer engine with redesigned airbox and exhaust system for classic driving pleasure. The unmistakable design, high acceleration, power delivery, unmistakable sound and smooth running of the boxer quickly made it an iconic model of BMW motorcycle. With its air/oil-cooled boxer engine, the new R 12 nineT continues this great tradition. The number 12 in the model designation refers to the engine displacement.

BMW Motorrad R 12 nineT: design

The new R 12 nineT combines the powerful character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and a modular concept that offers the rider a maximum of customization options. Reduced even more to the essentials, it offers a high emotional appeal. A purist and classic lookwith attention to detail as a priority when it came to designing the bike.

The purist design language is dominated by the clear lines of the tank/seat/rear in the style of the traditional R nineT/5 or the legendary R 90 S of the 1970s. At first glance, the tank itself is a classic BMW boxer, with the typical curve in the lower edge and the classic knee contact point. The new R 12 nineT also features side covers in the frame triangle area in authentic roadster look – another reminiscence of the BMW motorcycles of the 1970s.

Particular attention to detail is also evident in the redesigned front fender, the main LED headlight with black frame and the two round instruments in the traditional style of yesteryear. In keeping with tradition, the range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories offers attractive customization options. As far as customization is concerned, the new R 12 nineT is also equipped with a LED rear light unit integrated in the saddle, which allows you to easily create a “short tail”.

