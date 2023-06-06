Board elections – MVZ regulation, patient care and securing skilled workers as central topics

Berlin, June 6, 2023 – In the tenth year of the existence of the Accredited Laboratories in Medicine eV, the old and new chairman of the association looks back positively on the work of the past few years: “As ALM eV, we stand for continuous and reliable patient care with laboratory diagnostics. We can be really proud of our work with the association over the past ten years,” concluded Dr. Michael Müller at the General Assembly last Thursday.

The members of the specialist medical professional association also elected the board of directors at their meeting. dr Michael Müller was again appointed as 1st chairman and Prof. Dr. Jan Kramer confirmed in office as deputy chairman of ALM eV. Nina Beikert, Prof. Dr. Christian Goetting, Dr. Christopher Mahnke, Dr. Wolf Kupatt, Evangelos Kotsopoulos and Dr. Christian Scholz re-elected. Prof. Dr. h.c. was newly elected to the board. Christopher Keck. dr Frank-Peter Schmidt, who was the association’s first chairman ten years ago and was active on the board of ALM eV for many years, did not stand for re-election.

“The ALM eV as a medical specialist association is a reliable partner of health policy, self-government and other associations in the health sector. Our experts are heard and taken seriously in politics and the media. Part of this success is both the good cooperation within the association and the broad range of topics and personnel in our working groups,” explained Dr. Michael Mueller.

Reliable framework conditions required

“High-quality health care and the independence of medical service provision are principles that are lived in all specialist laboratories. The aim of improving patient care should therefore also be the focus of legislative activities. However, it is foreseeable that the currently planned regulatory interventions will have the opposite effect and could jeopardize the security of supply without urgently required adjustments!” Müller continued.

The regulatory proposals currently under discussion for medical care centers (MVZ) are an example of a regulatory intervention at the expense of security of supply. “Especially in times of demographic change and a shortage of skilled workers in medical professions, legislation should essentially aim to involve as many doctors as possible in outpatient care. Whether they work as employees or as established practice owners cannot play the primary role. This is exactly where MVZ groups as employers can meet the expectations of the next generation of doctors. Regulation must therefore aim to ensure and improve the quality of care and to retain medical and non-medical specialists in attractive care facilities, regardless of the provider,” says Müller.

The first chairman considers the fact that the positioning of ALM eV in the context of the MVZ debate within the association is fully shared and supported independently of the provider to be pleasing and a sign of a factual and patient-oriented discussion approach by ALM eV. “We do not need any further legal regulation! We ‘only’ want to ensure good laboratory medicine with a high standard of quality in the interests of the patient and need reliable framework conditions!” said a participant from an established specialist laboratory at the general meeting.

Skills shortage remains a major challenge

A worried look is directed at the topic of skilled workers, which remains a central topic of the association. “In view of the demographic development in the laboratories and the recognizable background for the currently hesitant start of training in connection with the reformed MTL training, an enormous gap is foreseeable. It is becoming clear that the actual MTL needs of the specialist medical laboratories cannot be covered in the medium term with the training capacities made available, at least in the area,” concludes Fabian Raddatz, spokesman for the MTL working group.

In addition to practical concepts for the integration of foreign specialists, the ongoing funding gap for the outpatient laboratories as part of the new MTL training is also an issue. In addition, there is a need to standardize the regulatory framework for MTL training in the federal states.

