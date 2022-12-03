The Casa della Salute of Bobbio will be built inside the hospital and no longer in the nearby former bowling alley.

The city council unanimously revoked the previous agreement with the Ausl, that of 2019, on the use of the 200 square meters of via Garibaldi. In the former bowling alley, now, in addition to continuing the activity of the Auser club, a new gym is planned, which was requested by several local associations and by a collection of signatures last summer.

Mayor Roberto Pasquali he also explained that he had made an inspection of the ongoing construction site in the old hospital pavilion: “The whole area will be in anti-seismic safety, with CAT scan and new radiological system, by 31 March 2024. Nothing will come down there anymore”.

Confirmed public meeting, open to all, in Santa Chiara, December 15 at 20.30. Representatives of Ausl and Region will be present.

Elisa Malacalza’s report today on Libertà