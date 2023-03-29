Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Elly Schlein is creating her own version of the Democratic Party, a party that moves both inside and outside the buildings of the institutions, which brings society’s struggles into the classrooms…

Elly Schlein is creating her own version of the Democratic Party, a party that moves both inside and outside the buildings of the institutions, which brings the struggles of society into the parliamentary halls and the party “in the places where the needs of the Italians” declared group leader in the Senate, Francesco Boccia. Schlein wanted him to lead the senators, just as he pushed for the election of Chiara Braga to the Chamber, decisions that are the result of a precise scheme aimed at seeking maximum agreement between the action of the groups and the line of party, not always in harmony in recent years.

Today the parliamentary side was defined with the election of two new presidents. Schlein’s secretariat team will be completed next week and is expected to include members of the minority. Schlein herself proposed this to the other MPs, saying: “We are working to create an overall and balanced structure, respectful of pluralism and the result of the primaries”.

There are still some steps to be completed to define the structures, such as the appointment of deputy group leaders, courtroom secretaries and treasurers for parliamentary groups. This match is intertwined with the appointments to the secretariat, which have been extended to members of the minority, and this is being worked on. However, there have been some controversial aftermaths that emerged during the speeches by Lorenzo Guerini in the Chamber and by Simona Malpezzi, Sandra Zampa and Graziano Delrio in the Senate. The decision to entrust the leadership of both groups to two members of the majority has created tensions in recent days. Guerini explicitly expressed his opinion in a meeting of the group, in the presence of Schlein: «Complexity requires sharing if a unified perspective is to be achieved and therefore, formulating my opinion so as not to be omitted in the debate, I believe that this passage has had elements of political forcing both in the interpretation of the congressional result and in the relationship with the autonomy of the parliamentary groups”.

Elly Schlein, the match secretary

In the first days of next week the game of the secretariat should be closed. The names on pole remain the same for weeks as of Marco Furfaro, possible deputy secretary with responsibility for information. And so Marco Sarracino who could hold the position of Head of Organization, Alessandro Zan for rights, Stephanie Bonaldi for local authorities, Antonio Missionary to the Economy, and then Michela De Biase, Alfredo D’Attore from Article 1. It could play a role too Gaspare Righivery close to Schlein and these days present next to the secretary in Parliament, together with the spokesman Flavio Alivernini. For the minority, in the area of ​​the new olive trees it could also play a role Pina Picierno, which recently welcomed Schlein in Brussels. While talking about Alexander Alfieri as Head of Foreign Affairs and a role for David Baruffivery close to Bonaccini.

