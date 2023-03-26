Elly Schlein won her secretariat’s first tug of war. Indeed, to be more precise, the leader of the Democratic Party did not even have to sign that showdown, because she never moved from her initial position on the group leaders. Chiara Braga and Francesco Boccia, two dry names and no negotiations. «I want a party that does what it says, as happens in normal Western democraciesnot a party that then disregards the promises made because it does not carry out the battles in Parliament”: with these simple words, the secretary clarified the reason why she believes that two PD exponents of his trust.

It is not a challenge, the loyalists explain, but a consequence his way of understanding politics. “It is clear – Schlein explained again to him – that in recent months I will be in the streets a lot, among the people, to win back our people and in Parliament the Democratic Party will have to act in harmony”. To demonstrate that there is no arrogance or intention to marginalize the minority, the secretary spoke several times not only with Bonaccini but also with the leaders who supported him in the primary campaign: Lorenzo Guerini, Matteo Orfini, Graziano Delrio. And obviously he also called Simona Malpezzi and Debora Serracchiani, to explain to them that there was nothing personal in his choice of her.

The speech he reiterated to everyone is essentially this. “I really want to get to one unified management of the partyI think it would be better for us and for our constituents, because we cannot afford divisions now, therefore my choice of Francis and Clare must not seem like a stretch to you because it is not». In this way, the new secretary of the Democratic Party has prepared the ground for today’s discussion, in the assemblies of the parliamentary groups of the Democratic Party. See also Smallpox of monkeys. First 6 cases in the province of Como

The leaders of the Bonaccini motion you questioned they did not prove hostile, also because Schlein has clearly made it clear to them that the secretariat will not be reserved only for his loyalists. “It is good that a shared solution is reached,” Guerini told the leader. “The important thing – explained Orfini to Schlein – is that the game scheme is shared”. Moral of the story, today no one in the parliamentary groups will seek confrontation or invoke the count. Also because it is not worth throwing a spanner in the works of the secretary who so far has already collected fifteen thousand new registrations for the Democratic Party and who in the polls has managed to advance the party by two points.

The next dossier to deal with will be that of the secretariat, while there is no shadow government in sight. Representatives of the minority will also enter this body. It therefore seems obvious that Davide Baruffi will join the secretariat, right and left arm of the president of the Pd Bonaccini, the man who conducted the internal negotiations with Boccia, and of Alessandro Alfieri. For the majority, the names are mentioned, among others, of forty-year-olds Marco Furfaro, Michela Di Biase and Marco Sarracino.

