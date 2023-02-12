Marco Mengoni is the winner of San Remo 2023. His text has once again conquered the home audience who rewarded him from the first evening of the Festival, making the victory of this edition already clear.

Her parole practically always manage to touch the soul of the listeners, also because the artist deals with modern issues and often spoke of Mental health in general and also of his own. Not surprisingly, once again, her song has an important psychological meaning.

The psychological journey of Marco Mengoni

Anyone who knows the artist will also know his past. Several times Mengoni has quoted his tpsychological therapy mainly due to his non-acceptance of the body. The boy weighed 106 kilos, had long hair that covered his face (in order to hide) and did not perceive any difference between subjective and objective beauty. Shame dominated his life and forced him to hide for too long.

Il Mengoni today he presents himself with an apparently very different physique and self-confidence. But despite this, the singer continues his own journey into his psyche especially to deal with a I disturb that still afflicts his life: body dysmorphia.

Marco Mengoni and body dysmorphia, what is it about?

Il Body Dysmorphic Disorder it is a mental condition in which people focus on the appearance of a specific part of their body, such as the nose, and place undue importance on the appearance of that part of the body.

These concernsseemingly meaningless to their friends and family, they interfere with theirs vita daily life and behavior. Body Dysmorphic Disorder is characterized by thoughtsfeelings and behaviors destructive which can lead to depressionanxiety, social isolationeating disorders and more.

Treatments for Body Dysmorphic Disorder include cognitive behavioral therapy, group therapy, and medications for depression or anxiety.

Major symptoms

Body dysmorphia yes manifests through:

Excessive preoccupation with perceived flaws in one’s body

Constant control of the appearance in the mirror

Excessive care of one’s appearance

Belief that one’s appearance attracts negative attention from others

Frequent request for surgery without satisfaction

Avoidance of social situations for fear of being seen

Discomfort or problems in social, work or school life due to concern about physical appearance.

Attention: the symptoms are not synonymous with a diagnosis, which must always be made by a professional in the sector.

As a result, often Marco Mengoni brings these into his songs reflections personalities that come out of his own introspective journey.