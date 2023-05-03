Body integrity dysphoria: Lino wanted to be paraplegic

Ever since Lino (name has been changed by the editors) was a child, his left leg has felt strange. As if it doesn’t belong to his body. As if it had to be removed.

“Back then as a child, when I was ten or eleven years old, I already tied my leg up at the back,” explains Lino dem TerraX-Moderator and psychologist Dr. Leon Windscheid. He wanted to feel what it was like to have only one leg. Using a broom as a crutch, he imitated life with only one leg.

Today he feels normal in his body. Only a short stub on the thigh is left of his left leg.

Thousands suffer from body integrity dysphoria

Lino suffers from Body Integrity Dysphoria (BID). Those affected who suffer from this recognized disease desperately want to be paraplegic, go blind or have healthy parts of their body amputated. Just like Lino, BID usually develops in childhood or adolescence. It is estimated that several thousand people worldwide suffer from the disease.

Lino also suffered for years. “I always thought I was crazy or not ticking properly,” he explains to the ZDF moderator. In his early 20s, Lino knew for sure that his left leg would have to be amputated – and that he was not alone with the feeling and the illness.

Lino abused his leg with a hammer

“I already abused my leg a bit beforehand. For many years I banged on my knee with a hammer – hoping that a malignant tumor would develop and the leg would have to be amputated,” admits Lino.

In conversation with Dr. Windscheid reveals to Lino that a tumor actually formed back then. “I had to have an operation, but it wasn’t anything earth-shattering,” Lino explains to the psychologist.

He reacts in astonishment: “That means the whole health system took care of you, got the broken leg back and then tell you ‘Congratulations, we did it’ and you sit there and say ‘Shit’.” Lino agrees with him to.

At some point his thoughts became more extreme. He thought about cutting off his leg with the chainsaw. Or having your leg run over by a truck or train.

Therapy hardly helps – it is a matter of neurological malfunctions in the brain

It also confirms that the pressure on those affected by BID is increasing professor dr Eric box . He is one of the few psychologists who deal with BID holistically. “People are not sick. They have a neurological malfunction in the brain,” Kasten told TerraX. Your mental body image does not correspond to reality. Because of the misalignments in the brain, those affected simply cannot accept that part of their body.

Therapy hardly helps, so Kasten. He does help those affected to deal with it, but ultimately the pressure is so great that at some point he writes reports so that the desired amputation can take place.

Scientifically, it has not yet been fully clarified how and why BID arises. However, a recent study from Switzerland found that people with BID have less gray matter in the parietal lobe than in other parts of their brain.

Lino is now having his healthy leg amputated abroad

In order to finally feel comfortable in his body, Lino has to travel abroad. In Germany, the amputation of body parts that is not necessary for health reasons is prohibited. He travels abroad and undergoes surgery. Lying on the table, with the spinal anesthetic on his back, Lino is still discussing with the surgeon that he should amputate his leg a little further up.

Today, all that remains of his once healthy left leg is a stub. Nobody around him can understand his decision. “I often have to lie. That’s far too crass for society, the whole thing,” explains Lino. He once told a friend about it. His wife knows too. But none of them can understand it. His decision even strains his relationship.

But Lino finally accepts himself and is happy with only one leg. “I feel so. I’m like this and I can’t help it. For years I thought I was mentally ill. Now I finally love my body.”