15 Bodylotions im Test What used to be liquid is now available in one piece: body lotions for the care of dry skin. We tested representatives of both groups. Good liquid lotions are available from 19 cents per 100 milliliters. The festivals are significantly more expensive. Is it worth it? Our test results clearly state which products care better and which are kinder to the environment. This is what the body lotion test by Stiftung Warentest offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows ratings for 15 body lotions: twelve classic from the bottle and three solid in the piece. In addition to brands such as Dove, Mixa and Neutrogena, we also checked private labels from discounters such as Lidl and Aldi and from drugstore chains such as Rossmann and dm.

We examined whether liquid or solid lotions are the better choice from an environmental point of view and whether natural cosmetics perform better than conventional ones.

Body lotions for dry skin

Inexpensive care for dry skin Good news for everyone who needs plenty of cream: the cheapest liquid body lotions are already available for 19 cents per 100 milliliters. The solids in the test cost up to 15 euros per 100 grams. That sounds like a lot – but the solid lotions also last significantly longer than the liquid ones. The best products in the test cost between 62 cents and 7 euros per 100 milliliters. So it’s worth comparing. Tipp: Read our tips for supple skin to find out what else you should consider when caring for dry skin and what you should avoid.

The test winners are liquid body lotions The comparison of the groups is overall in favor of the liquid lotions. They moisturize the skin better. One of the liquid lotions in the test contains environmentally critical silicone D5 – we deduct points for this because the substance can accumulate in the environment. Tipp: Those who prefer to use natural cosmetics than conventional products will also find a liquid lotion in the test that performs well and is certified as a natural cosmetic.



