Body peeling: perform it every how often so as not to damage and irritate the skin

Homemade scrub to make a body peeling and make the skin clean, bright and soft: how many times to do it to avoid serious damage.

The scrub is one of the most loved beauty treatments ever. Thanks to its ability to exfoliate, it has the possibility of obtaining a soft, luminous skin completely free of any type of impurity. A real cure-all, therefore, that many women would never give up.

On the market, as many will know, there are many types of scrubs. Instead, however, of buying an industrial product, how about preparing one at home, using natural and easily available ingredients? Before knowing how to proceed for such an operation, let’s find out together how often should a full body peel be done, avoiding damage to the skin.

How often to do a body scrub to avoid skin damage

The skin needs continuous care but above all deep cleansing. To obtain it, you can buy one of the many products on the market, or choose to make it at home. A few ingredients are enough and the scrub is ready to be used, but pay attention to the doses and methods of preparation as well as those of use. In particular, do not use these products if you have allergies to even one of the elements that are indicated for making the scrub.

Even before proceeding with the preparation of the scrub at home, it is advisable to know the time interval that must elapse between one peeling and another. From what some experts say, it would seem that such an operation should be carried out once a week, especially if you have sensitive skin.

In any case, it would appear that there is no set time frame. Also because, apparently, it would seem that the situation changes depending on the skin and, above all, on the scrub used.

How to make a handmade scrub in a few steps

Here is a simple recipe made up of a few easy-to-find ingredients.

2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon spice (cinnamon, nutmeg or ginger)

Once you have everything you need, let’s find out together what are the steps to follow for its preparation at home.

