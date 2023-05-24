Body peeling: perform it every how often so as not to damage and irritate the skin

Homemade scrub to make a body peeling and make the skin clean, bright and soft: how many times to do it to avoid serious damage.
The scrub is one of the most loved beauty treatments ever. Thanks to its ability to exfoliate, it has the possibility of obtaining a soft, luminous skin completely free of any type of impurity. A real cure-all, therefore, that many women would never give up.
On the market, as many will know, there are many types of scrubs. Instead, however, of buying an industrial product, how about preparing one at home, using natural and easily available ingredients? Before knowing how to proceed for such an operation, let’s find out together how often should a full body peel be done, avoiding damage to the skin.
How often to do a body scrub to avoid skin damage
The skin needs continuous care but above all deep cleansing. To obtain it, you can buy one of the many products on the market, or choose to make it at home. A few ingredients are enough and the scrub is ready to be used, but pay attention to the doses and methods of preparation as well as those of use. In particular, do not use these products if you have allergies to even one of the elements that are indicated for making the scrub.
Even before proceeding with the preparation of the scrub at home, it is advisable to know the time interval that must elapse between one peeling and another. From what some experts say, it would seem that such an operation should be carried out once a week, especially if you have sensitive skin.
In any case, it would appear that there is no set time frame. Also because, apparently, it would seem that the situation changes depending on the skin and, above all, on the scrub used.
How to make a handmade scrub in a few steps
Here is a simple recipe made up of a few easy-to-find ingredients.
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1/2 cup coconut oil
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon spice (cinnamon, nutmeg or ginger)
Once you have everything you need, let’s find out together what are the steps to follow for its preparation at home.
Follow these simple steps and try making your own scrub at home.
- The first step in creating a handmade body scrub is choosing the right ingredients. The goal is to create a product that can gently exfoliate the skin, but without being too harsh. A good option is to use it Brown sugarwhich is less abrasive than sale and contains nutrients that may be beneficial to the skin. L’coconut oil hydrates and softens skin, while vanilla adds a sweet and seductive scent. Finally, a small amount of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or gingerit will add a sweet and spicy note to your scrub;
- Once you’ve chosen your ingredients, the next step is to mix them together. In a bowl, add two cups of Brown sugarhalf a cup of coconut oiltwo teaspoons of extract vanilla and a teaspoon of spices. Mix the ingredients well until you get a homogeneous consistency.
- After mixing all the ingredients together, your homemade scrub for the body is ready to use. To best preserve it, pour it into a glass jar with an airtight lid. Be sure to label the jar with the date it was created and the ingredients used so you can use it within a month of making it.
- To use your natural scrubs, moisten your skin in the shower or bath. Take a small amount of the scrub and massage it into your skin using circular motions. You can also apply it to the driest and roughest areas of the skin, such as elbows, knees and heels. When you’re done exfoliating, rinse well with warm water;
- After using your natural scrub, admire the results – your skin will be soft, smooth e bright. You can use the scrub once or twice a week, depending on the sensitivity of your skin. In general, avoid using the scrub on irritated or injured areas of skin, and do a allergy test which should be done with any new product. Do this, apply a small amount of product on the inside of the elbow and see if there are any reactions. If there are redness o burningask your doctor for proof of allergies to understand which product you are intolerant to.