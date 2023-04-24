Boho-style garden furniture: set up outdoor spaces according to trends

When it comes to adding boho-style patio furniture to outdoor space design, there are a number of trends that can inspire you these days. The casual furnishing of the patio or garden area with furniture made of rattan, teak and colorful textiles is also perfect for the beginning of summer. With creative influences from different cultures and cheerful combinations of colors and patterns, as well as contrasting textures, the relaxed style is becoming increasingly popular. Of course, the expression of personal taste also plays a decisive role. Here are some great examples that will provide inspiration as you spring bohemian redesign or remodel of your outdoor space.

Scope for new shapes thanks to modern garden furniture in a Boho style

Such interior styles are all about free-spirited creativity. It’s all the rage right now to make outdoor spaces look and function like indoor spaces. Nowadays, many designers and furniture manufacturers rely on modern functionality with minimalist shapes. This is the case, for example, with the new TRIBU collection, where the straight lines are perfectly combined with the style. Additionally, you can go bohemian in designing your patio area and opt for unconventional designs. Add an artistic or rebellious touch to your garden or backyard without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to achieve a unique look, boho-style garden furniture can be perfectly integrated into various outdoor areas. Woven rattan sofas and armchairs or the natural surfaces of teak create a cozy atmosphere everywhere and make every seating area even more inviting. This is also the case with the outdoor furniture from FRETZ. With stylish designer pieces you can create a comfortable ambience under the open sky, just like you would do with your living spaces. In addition, an airy and carefree combination of trendy pieces of furniture and expressive accents can be achieved.

Natural furnishing of the outdoor area with Bohemian furniture

Natural materials can enhance the outdoor space and are a core part of the decor when it comes to boho-style patio furniture. Add quality rattan or wicker lounge sets or swing sets to your garden area, as well as trendy teak rocking chairs or wrought iron dining sets.

These can serve as the basis for the forthcoming redesign or redesign of your terrace. The designers at Italian manufacturer Viadurini also create high-quality, luxurious boho-style garden furniture. The earthy textures of their rattan chairs and tables, as well as the other natural pieces from the furniture collection, combined with soft cushions and throws are part of what makes bohemian outdoor spaces so aesthetically pleasing.

Even if you set up small outdoor spaces in a bohemian style, you can stick to these principles. To do this, use the same materials, but on a smaller scale. You can transform the area into a small oasis of calm with a correctly positioned hammock or hanging chair.

In addition, you can create a similar atmosphere in outdoor areas with limited space with a cast iron bistro set. Slim console tables made of teak and flat side tables made of wicker, which are just as space-saving, are also suitable for this. At the same time, you create space for your summer cocktails and open the stage for garden decorations such as plants and lanterns in a boho style.

Decorate garden furniture in a boho style and make it more comfortable

The stylish wicker seating can also be combined with smooth glass surfaces, soft cushions and flat-woven carpets. By doing this you create a homogeneous and functional design, creating a pleasant mix of textures. In addition, when setting up the outdoor space, you can use elements that create a casual and relaxed atmosphere and act as focal points.

Add contrasting and colorful textiles to embellish the area in the appropriate style. Aside from the boho-style patio furniture, you can also use furnishings that feel carefree and maybe a little forgiving. These round out the exterior design, although you might consider shaded lovebirds or wicker daybeds with high cushions. You can laze around on it when the weather is good or enjoy relaxed evenings with family or friends in the fresh air.

Furnish outdoor spaces unconventionally according to the bohemian concept

Customize the look of your patio or garden to suit your own taste. In doing so, it can be really fun to break the rules by using the freedom of style. In addition, you do not necessarily have to combine matching seating groups with matching tables. Instead, you can furnish in a surprising way to create just that bohemian vibe. Let your imagination run wild by arranging your outdoor furniture in an unconventional way. This allows, for example, new areas to be delimited and repurposed.

For example, you can also replace an Adirondack chair with individual pieces from your woven furniture set. If you have a counter, you can also add wrought iron bar stools to it, or combine it with a teak dining table to shake up the designs. If you buy new garden furniture in a boho style, you can also choose them individually to combine different styles. This allows you, for example, to arrange an elegant and trendy couch opposite classic club chairs with a rustic coffee table in between.

As you have already seen, almost anything is possible with this style, combining industrial and rustic furnishings. Simply select your favorites to create a custom, one-of-a-kind layout. Boho style garden furniture inspired by vintage designs also allows you to furnish your outdoor spaces in an unconventional way. In addition, when buying retro furniture, you can choose eye-catching colors and oval shapes in the style of the 1960s. A correspondingly bohemian and creative design of the outdoor area can then be continued from this background.