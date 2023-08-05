Boil compote with different fruits + recipe

Fruit compote consists of fruit, sugar and water and is boiled. When you boil down compote, you get a syrupy fruit mixture, with the fruit releasing a lot of juice but still retaining its shape.

The word compote comes from French and means “mixture”. It’s basically a sweet, chunky fruit sauce made with whole or chopped fruit and sugar. Fruit compote is a delicious way to enjoy summer fruits longer. It’s incredibly quick and easy to make and can be used and served in many different ways. Learn how to make fruit compote from any fruit.

Preserving compote: what ingredients do you need

As I said, the ingredients are simple. All you need is fruit and sugar. You can make a compote from one fruit or from multiple fruits. For a one-fruit compote, you can use a naturally sweet fruit like blueberries or strawberries. The amount of sugar you need ultimately depends on the type of fruit you use and your personal preference. My mom used to use 4 spoonfuls of sugar for a mason jar and her compotes were always delicious!

Hints:

Which fruit: You can use fresh, frozen or dried fruit. The compote can be made from fresh seasonal fruit and is suitable from breakfast to dessert. It works with almost all fruits, however, citrus fruits are not suitable. If you boil dried fruit, you need to cook 2 minutes longer. Frozen fruit is a good option when you’re short on time because you don’t have to prep the fruit. Choose from apples, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, peaches, mixed berries and more for your fruit compote, depending on the season! If using stone fruit, remove the stone and cut the fruit into chunks.

Which sweetener: Add any sweetener to flavor your compote including white sugar, brown sugar, honey, agave juice, orange juice or a touch of lime.

Spices: You can add even more flavor to your compote with spices, herbs and other ingredients. You can add cinnamon or pumpkin spice, finely chopped basil or mint, grated ginger, and orange or lemon zest. Simply stir this into the fruit mixture while cooking. Cinnamon and nutmeg are good for apple compote, ginger or lemon for blueberry compote, etc.

Tips for preserving fruit compote

Rinse the fruit and remove the pits (if any). Then place the fruit in a saucepan. Add the sugar and cook over medium heat for about 6 minutes (add 2 more minutes if using frozen fruit). The fruits become softer and release a lot of juice. When the compote is the desired thickness, remove from the heat and let cool completely, or you can serve immediately. After cooling, your compote will be even thicker. Enjoy with ice cream, waffles or yogurt. If necessary, add more sugar

Recipe for fruit compote made from mixed seasonal fruits

A simple recipe for making compote from seasonal fruits. You can use your favorite fruits and make a great fruit mix for family and friends to enjoy for breakfast or dessert anytime.

Ingredients:

800 g mixed fresh fruit, e.g. B. Orchard fruit, stone fruit, berries, grapes (depending on season) 100 ml water Powdered sugar, to taste (optional)

Method of preparation:

Cut each fruit into chunks (no smaller than a strawberry), peel and core as needed and remove any seeds. Leave berries and grapes whole. Place the fruit and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook until fruit is tender and liquid has reduced, stirring occasionally – you should end up with a fairly thick consistency. If you find your compote isn’t sweet enough, add some sugar if needed. Cover and let cool slightly. Enjoy warm, room temperature or chilled.

Storage of fruit compote

How long does fruit compote keep? Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. You can reheat your compote for later use. You can also freeze compote in the freezer for longer periods. Use airtight, glass containers for this.

How to thicken your compote

If you want a thicker consistency, you can simply dissolve 1 tablespoon of cornstarch in 1.5 tablespoons of cold water and add it to the compote while cooking. You can also do this after cooking. Here’s how you do it: Bring to a boil and cook until mixture has thickened, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. You can also add dried fruit to the compote mixture to thicken it.

What you can serve with the compote

There’s a variety of dishes you can serve with compote including French toast, pancakes, fruity desserts, yogurt parfaits, cheesecake topping and your morning oatmeal!

Here you will find many ideas of what to serve with fresh compote:

Pancakes waffles banana oat pancakes pork tenderloin medallions cheesecake chocolate torte banana split

