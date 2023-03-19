Not only does this plant add flavor to culinary dishes such as rosemary chicken and lamb, but it also represents a rich source of iron, calcium and vitamin B-6. It is usually dried and used whole or reduced to powder, while tea and liquid extracts are obtained from it fresh or dried leaves.

The therapeutic properties of rosemaryhave been known since ancient times. Rosemary was traditionally used for relief muscle pain, enhance memory, strengthen the immune and circulatory systems and stimulate hair growth.

Gastrointestinal disorders

Using rosemary oil can bring relief to several gastrointestinal ailments including indigestion, flatulence, cramps, bloating and constipation. Furthermore, stimulates the appetite and contributes to the regulation of bile production, which is important for digestion.

How to use it: To treat these stomach problems, it is recommended mix 5 drops of rosemary oil with 1 teaspoon of a carrier oil such as coconut or almond oil, and gently massage into the abdominal area. Regularly applying rosemary oil in this way can help detoxify the liver and keep the gallbladder healthy.

Reduces pain and inflammation