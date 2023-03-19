Not only does this plant add flavor to culinary dishes such as rosemary chicken and lamb, but it also represents a rich source of iron, calcium and vitamin B-6. It is usually dried and used whole or reduced to powder, while tea and liquid extracts are obtained from it fresh or dried leaves.
The therapeutic properties of rosemaryhave been known since ancient times. Rosemary was traditionally used for relief muscle pain, enhance memory, strengthen the immune and circulatory systems and stimulate hair growth.
Gastrointestinal disorders
Using rosemary oil can bring relief to several gastrointestinal ailments including indigestion, flatulence, cramps, bloating and constipation. Furthermore, stimulates the appetite and contributes to the regulation of bile production, which is important for digestion.
How to use it: To treat these stomach problems, it is recommended mix 5 drops of rosemary oil with 1 teaspoon of a carrier oil such as coconut or almond oil, and gently massage into the abdominal area. Regularly applying rosemary oil in this way can help detoxify the liver and keep the gallbladder healthy.
Reduces pain and inflammation
Rosemary oil comes with pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties which can be used by applying the oil to the painful area.
Application: To create an effective ointment, mixing is recommended 5 drops of rosemary oil with 1 teaspoon of a carrier oil. This ointment can be applied to headaches, sprains, muscle aches, rheumatic pains or arthritis. Alternatively, you can add a few drops of rosemary oil in the hot water of the bathtub to enjoy its benefits during a relaxing bath.
Boil the rosemary and use it on the skin
You can use rosemary to fight skin problems like pimples and blackheads. The use of rosemary as tonic or astringent can lead to positive results.
Usage: Just put a few sprigs of rosemary in boiling water for a few minutes and store the liquid in a container. Use the toner in the evening to wipe your face with a cotton pad.
Strong smell: The strong aroma of rosemary makes it a great natural remedy to hide the bad smell of sweat and prevent clogged pores. To use it, boil the rosemary in water for about 10 minutes and mix rosemary water in equal parts with vinegar. Use the mixture directly under your armpits with a cotton ball.
Il rosemary possesses antiseptic properties which can reduce skin inflammation and fight small pimples. Apply one small amount of rosemary oil on the affected area it can make pimples disappear quickly.
Helps memory and learning
According to some researchers, studies on therapeutic properties of rosemary indicate that the use of the plant and its extracts can act as analgesic and tonic for the nervous system, relieving the symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety.
Additionally, research extends to suggesting that rosemary can significantly help with prevent brain aging and it looks promising in the Alzheimer’s prevention, although further studies are needed. There is even speculation that rosemary may be beneficial for people who have suffered a stroke.
According to research conducted by Healthline, intake of 500 mg of rosemary by mouth, about 2 times each day for a month, has been shown to greatly reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality and memory among university students.
A second study, which involved 66 industry employees for two monthsfound that people who drank about 4 grams (i.e 2 teaspoons) of rosemary in a cup of water (about 150 ml) they felt much less tired at work.
Relieves stress and anxiety
Research has shown that the only odor of the essential oil of rosemary can diminish stress hormone levels cortisol in the blood. Elevated cortisol levels are associated with stress, anxiety, or any event or thought that puts the body into a state of “lotta of flowers”.
When stress becomes chronic, cortisol can cause weight gain, oxidative stress, high blood pressure and heart disease. An immediate solution to combat stress is the use of a diffuser essential oils or simply inhale the essential oil from an open bottle.
Rosemary aromatic spry: To create one spray aromaterapico antistress, mix 6 tablespoons of water and 2 tablespoons of vodka in a small spray bottle, then add 10 drops of rosemary oil. You can use this spray on your pillowcase before bed to relax or spray it around the house at any time to reduce stress.
Among the therapeutic properties of rosemary is the action decongestant. Indeed when it is inhaled, it relieves throat congestion caused by allergies, colds or flu. Its antiseptic action can help fight respiratory infections. Also, thanks to his antispasmodic propertiesrosemary oil can be helpful in treatment of bronchial asthma.
How to use it: You can use rosemary oil in a diffuser or add a few drops to a cup or boil the rosemary and then inhale the steam until 3 times a day.
Side effects of rosemary
Rosemary is generally safe when taken at low doses. However, extremely high doses can cause serious side effects, although this is rare.