The 31st edition of one of the major hematology congresses, that of the International Association for Comparative Research on Leukemia and Related Diseases – IACRLRD, will be held in Bologna next summer. To bring it to Italy, and in particular to the capital of Emilia, are Giovanni Martinelli e Claudius Cerchionerespectively Scientific Director and Research Medical Director of the IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST and Presidents of SOHO – Italy (Society of Hematologic Oncology Italy). And for this very reason, yesterday, they were awarded the title of Ambassadors of the City of Bologna “for the contribution they have made to cultural, economic and scientific growth”. The recognition was awarded by Mayor Matteo Lepore, the Deputy Rector of the University Simona Tondelli and Franco Baraldi, Director of the Bologna Chamber of Commerce and President of Bologna Welcome.

Oncology, Cinieri: “Research has no borders: a US-Italy bridge for the doctors of the future” by Irma D’Aria

03 April 2023



The Symposium and Soho Italy

The conference will address issues related to innovation in the field of oncohaematological tumors (leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma), the new frontiers of research, early diagnosis and personalized therapy. “It is important to be able to bring the largest world conferences on medical topics to our country as well – declared Martinelli and Cerchione – Italy needs these activities from an academic and cultural point of view but also for the promotion of our territory. In particular – they underline – Italian hematology has always been at the top of international research and one of the most important schools in the world is located in Bologna. Having managed to bring a conference, one of the most relevant on a planetary level in the hematological field, right to Bologna it also underlines the validity and authority of Italian researchers”.

At the same time, Soho Italy, the Italian Society of Oncohematology born in collaboration with the US MD Anderson, is recruiting hundreds of young hematologists precisely because of the broad international scope: “SOHO Italy now intends to open up also to clinicians of other medical specialties and above all to Institutions precisely to promote greater knowledge of hematological diseases, their prevention when possible and early diagnosis – the researchers underline – SOHO Italy is a candidate to become a point of reference and the role of Ambassador becomes an even stronger tool for promoting the territory”

I have multiple myeloma. Should I take the fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine? March 27, 2023



The primates of Bologna

In recent years Bologna has grown a lot in the number of international events organized and for 2022 it has positioned itself in the Top40 among cities around the world, on the same level as Beijing and Melbourne and just ahead of Rotterdam, Gothenburg and Lyon, concluded the Mayor Matteo Lepore: “It is the only non-capital city under half a million inhabitants in the first 40 cities. In Italy, Bologna is positioned on the podium for the first time: it is in third place, after the great cities of Rome and Milan”.