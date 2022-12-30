Bologna, 30 December 2022 – Penultimate work out of 2022 for the Bologna by Thiago Motta who this morning, in front of about fifty fans, worked on the main pitch of the Niccolò Galli technical centre, with the aim of being found ready for January 4thwhen at 4.30 pm at the Olimpico, the rossoblùs will embrace the championship once again by facing Roma.

The session this morning, in addition to Joshua Zirkzeestill struggling with the personalized work program, saw two others absent: training in gym for Lukasz Skorupskiafter a blow taken in training which, in any case, didn’t worry the rossoblù staff; rest, however, for Musa Barrow, who was spared after a slight groin discomfort. In any case, the Gambian will be added to the group in the next few days, perhaps as early as tomorrow depending on his conditions.

Motta’s Bologna form

It is still too early to be able to say which Bologna will face Roma next Wednesday, but at least from the point of view of the formation Motta seems to have clear ideas: no double striker or change of system, the ex Genoa and Spezia insist on 4-2-3-1 made up of density in midfield and continuous offensive propositions from all the players. The Bologna coach has lined up on the one hand Arnautovic and on the other Samson as offensive terminals, confirmed Soriano on the left wing – a role he had already held, as a very young man, at the time of Sampdoria and also at Villareal, before his arrival in rossoblù – while Aebischer and Posch are increasingly tested on the right-hand chain.

In group too Emmanuel Vignatoexcluded yesterday from the final match, while Denso Kasius, the other player given at the start, yes aggregated to the team in the final after a part of training that saw him busy with a trainer.

At the end of training, Thiago Motta’s group entertained for a few photos and to exchange greetings with the group of BFC Without Barriersthe Bologna project, which has already been in place for several years, and which involves girls and boys, girls and boys with disabilities, included in this inclusive football school. Sport, in the philosophy of BFC Senza Barriere – but not only – is one of the essential tools for developing independence and creativity, for achieving greater personal psychophysical well-being and for improving social inclusion and integration. Tomorrow, December 31, new training in Casteldebole. After that, the match against Roma will really be one step away.