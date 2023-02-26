There shouldn’t be any particular training surprises for Thiago Motta who faces Inter today at the Dall’Ara. His Bologna should see the return of Adama Soumaoro in central defense paired with full-backs Lucumi, Cambiaso and Posch. In midfield confirmed Schouten and Dominguez, Ferguson commando, while in front of Barrow with Orsolini and Soriano in support. Simone Inzaghi loses Dimarco and Skriniar due to slight ailments, Gosens and Darmian are ready. Forward instead Lukaku and Lautaro from the start.