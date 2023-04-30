Bologna-Juve, Allegri’s probable formation

After is in the Italian Cup againstInter by Inzaghi, the Juve is called to find the vittoria in the league, where in the last Three exits suffered three defeats row against Lazio, Sassuolo e Napoli. Compared to the match against the Nerazzurri, the Juventus coach will opt for a few change. Allegri recovers Vlahovicma loses Of Maria that he won’t be there for the away match with Bologna due to a nuisance at the ankle. Not even Moise is among the summoned players Kean still dealing with the injury.

Szczesny between the posts and Danilo is back in the starting lineup

SZCZESNY: After the rest session in the Coppa Italia, where Perin played, the Polish goalkeeper will be back from the 1st minute against Bologna.

DANILO: The Captain, who started on the bench against Inter and only came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, is ready to play from the start.

BREMER: The Juventus number 3 will be at the center of an all-Brazilian defense, with Danilo and Alex Sandro.

ALEX SANDRO: After 90 minutes in the Cup against Inter, the Brazilian will start in the starting eleven in the league as well.