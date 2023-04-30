Home » Bologna-Juve, Allegri’s probable formation
Health

Bologna-Juve, Allegri’s probable formation

by admin

The editorial staff Sunday 30 April 2023, 09:00

After is in the Italian Cup againstInter by Inzaghi, the Juve is called to find the vittoria in the league, where in the last Three exits suffered three defeats row against Lazio, Sassuolo e Napoli. Compared to the match against the Nerazzurri, the Juventus coach will opt for a few change. Allegri recovers Vlahovicma loses Of Maria that he won’t be there for the away match with Bologna due to a nuisance at the ankle. Not even Moise is among the summoned players Kean still dealing with the injury.

Szczesny between the posts and Danilo is back in the starting lineup

SZCZESNY: After the rest session in the Coppa Italia, where Perin played, the Polish goalkeeper will be back from the 1st minute against Bologna.

DANILO: The Captain, who started on the bench against Inter and only came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, is ready to play from the start.

BREMER: The Juventus number 3 will be at the center of an all-Brazilian defense, with Danilo and Alex Sandro.

ALEX SANDRO: After 90 minutes in the Cup against Inter, the Brazilian will start in the starting eleven in the league as well.

See also  Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, la prova

You may also like

here’s how to fill in the F24 Model

Cro, the slow decline and the bitterness of...

Goodbye citizenship income from 2024, as will the...

Straighten the area in 5 easy steps

the rules to follow – breaking latest news

“Unprofessional”. What happened

Texas, kills five neighbors: they had asked him...

Fighting ants in the kitchen: How do you...

Her backpack and medical records of her autistic...

Concertone, Ligabue, Emma, ​​Lazza, Aurora, here are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy