Bologna-Juve, the MOVIOLA: Orsolini down in the area but Sozza can’t go to the VAR, Mazzoleni decrees the penalty. Do it inside the area on Milik: it’s a penalty | First page

The match between Bologna-Juventusin scena at 20.45 at the Stadio Dall’Ara, is the postponement of the 32nd day of Serie A, which closes the Sunday program. Below are the most discussed refereeing episodes, analyzed by the moviola di Calciomercato.com:

Bologna – Juventus h. 20.45

SOZZA

PRETI – YOSHIKAWA

IV: MINELLI

YES: MAZZOLENI

AVAR: PAGANESSI

29′ PENALTY FOR JUVE – Lucumi extends Milik on the right edge of the area, Sozza assigns the punishment but, recalled by Mazzoleni, changes the decision correctly to a penalty, since the foul occurs on the line. Also in this case the monitor does not work, so it is the video assistant who decides, but on an objective fact.

8′ PENALTY FOR BOLOGNA – Sozza cannot go to the VAR to review Danilo’s speech, it is the Video Assistant from Lissone Mazzoleni who calls the penalty, after reviewing the action. Penalty that seems to exist, given that the defender hits Orsolini, even if the decision is subjective. Here the explanation.

6′ – Sensational, Orsolini dribbles Danilo in the area but is hit by the Brazilian: however, the referee does not see the episode and cannot go to the VAR to review, he must wait for any communications from Mazzoleni.

5′ – Incredible at Dall’Ara: the VAR works normally, not so the stadium monitor. At the moment, therefore, Sozza could not be called back to view any episodes, but by regulation it would be the video assistant from Lissone who would decide.

2′ – Instant yellow card for Posch, dangerous slide on Alex Sandro.