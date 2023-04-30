Bologna-Juve, the Var doesn’t work: why Orsolini’s penalty was awarded and by whom | A league

The penalty awarded in the 7th minute of will certainly cause discussion and generate controversy Bologna-Juventus and which led to a 1-0 advantage for the rossoblu against the bianconeri. Orsolinithen the author of the goal from the penalty spot, enters the area after stealing the ball from Alex Sandro (Juve protests about the contact) and is knocked down in the area after dribbling Danilo. Sozza initially it doesn’t whistle but the contact is evident so what Mazzolenithe designated var, calls attention to it.

MONITOR OFFLINE – What happens then? The stadium’s pitchside monitor is not working and therefore Sozza in fact cannot go to the On Field Review to concede a penalty that seems clear. So what does the regulation say? If there is no possibility to go to the monitor, then the VAR can autonomously decide and suggest the review to the referee che, if he trusts, can change his field decision.

THE RULES – In the specification, the Hague regulation on the Var explains that for a revision:

“referee shows “TV screen” gesture (if he hasn’t already done so) and goes to the review area to see the replay of the footage – “field review” – before making a final decision. The other match officials will not see the footage unless, in exceptional circumstances, the referee asks them to;

or

makes a final decision based on its own perception and to the information communicated by the VAR and, if applicable, by further indications from the other match officials

Furthermore

“VAR only” review for subjective decisions, e.g. intensity of a tackle foul, interference in an offside, hand ball considerationsis appropriate a “field review”

EXPLANATION – Appropriate, not mandatory and, since there is no possibility of using the monitor, the possibility of listening to the explanation of the Var. This is precisely what happened in Bologna with Mazzoleni who convinced Sozza of the extent of Danilo’s foul and therefore of the need to whistle a penalty not seen on the pitch. Sozza trusted and therefore decreed the shot from 11 meters without proceeding with the review, unleashing the wrath of the fans present who, only after a few minutes, the monitor problem was explained via the stadium speaker.