Home Health Bologna-Lazio, the official formations: Motta chooses Barrow as 9. Vecino in direction
Health

Bologna-Lazio, the official formations: Motta chooses Barrow as 9. Vecino in direction

by admin

The official formations of have recently been announced Bologna-Lazio, on the field in about an hour at the Dall’Ara. Sarri confirms the formation expected on the brigade, with Felipe Anderson still false nueve, in the trident with Pedro and Zaccagni, and with Vecino directing alongside Luis Alberto and Milinkovic. In Bologna Thiago Motta chooses Musa Barrow as center forward, preferred over Zirkzee and Arnautovic, giving a chance from the start to Aebischer and Kyriakopoulos, preferred over Soriano and Sansone.

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumi, Exchange; Moro, Schouten; Aebischer, Ferguson, Kyriakopoulos; Barrow.
Coach: Thiago Motta.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni.
Coach: Sarri.

See also  Psychologist bonus of 600 euros per year, Isee ceiling of 50 thousand

You may also like

let’s see what it is

End of health check on science blogs –...

Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani-...

How to recognize Alzheimer’s symptoms (look out for...

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of dementia

Probiotics and prebiotics are not the same thing:...

Migrants, live coverage – 5,000 people at the...

The cell as a healthy factor: With 5...

New York, a study estimated millions of Covid-positive...

10% more on medicines and doctor visits

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy