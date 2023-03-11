The official formations of have recently been announced Bologna-Lazio, on the field in about an hour at the Dall’Ara. Sarri confirms the formation expected on the brigade, with Felipe Anderson still false nueve, in the trident with Pedro and Zaccagni, and with Vecino directing alongside Luis Alberto and Milinkovic. In Bologna Thiago Motta chooses Musa Barrow as center forward, preferred over Zirkzee and Arnautovic, giving a chance from the start to Aebischer and Kyriakopoulos, preferred over Soriano and Sansone.

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumi, Exchange; Moro, Schouten; Aebischer, Ferguson, Kyriakopoulos; Barrow.

Coach: Thiago Motta.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni.

Coach: Sarri.