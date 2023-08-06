Bologna massacre, Rocca: ‘De Angelis speaks in a personal capacity, I will evaluate’



“I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre. It’s not an opinion: I know it with absolute certainty.” The controversy rises on the post written on Facebook by Marcello De Angelisformer black terrorist, brother-in-law of the former Nar Luigi Ciavardini and today responsible for the institutional communication of the Lazio Region led by Francesco Rocca.

“I expressed my dissent. And I ended up at the stake. As a free man”, De Angelis wrote on Facebook today, in response to the many criticisms he received after his statement on the Bologna massacre. “Like every free citizen of this nation, I have exercised the right to express my opinion on a solstice event in our history, based on decades of investigation carried out as a journalist and parliamentarian – continues De Angelis in another post-. I deny it, animated by the passion of someone who has had a dead brother, the victim of one of the proven misdirections hatched to prevent the truth from being ascertained, with the use of the false testimony of the Circeo massacrer Angelo Izzo – recalls De Angelis -. with the personal and family right to ask to deepen each analysis until all doubts are dispelled”. “I said what I thought without fear of the consequences. If I have to pay for this and go to the stake like Giordano Bruno for violating the dogma, I’m proud of it”, concludes De Angelis.

“The Courage of Marcello De Angelis on the Bologna Massacre”. Gianni Alemanno writes it on Fb sharing De Angelis’ post on the Bologna massacre in which it is argued that Mambro and Fioravanti have nothing to do with it.

“Marcello De Angelis spoke in a personal capacity, moved by a family history that marked him deeply and in which he lost important affections”. The president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca says so underlining that at the moment the Region’s institutional communication manager remains in his post: “since dialogue is the beacon of my work, I will carefully evaluate what to do in the next few days, only after meeting him”. “The season of massacres in Italy, of which Bologna was the most heartbreaking episode, is still an open wound for our country” adds Rocca in the note in which he takes a position on the words of the head of institutional communication de Angelis. “The sentences are respected and given my profession as a lawyer I can only reiterate this – he adds – Respect for the sentences does not exempt from the desire to continue the search for the truth, especially in a murky season where the interests of secret services, deviant apparatuses and mafia have met”. Rocca continues by stating that De Angelis “expressed himself on his Facebook page as a private citizen and not in his institutional role which, moreover, is not that of spokesperson as erroneously reported by numerous newspapers. My spokesperson, in fact, is Carla Cace”. De Angelis’ role, on the other hand, is responsible for the institutional communication of the Region: “a technical role for which – underlines the president – he was chosen given his many years of professional experience and which has nothing to do with the political direction of the institution which I am honored to represent”.

De Angelis’ words on the Bologna massacre are “ignoble”: Pd secretary Elly Schlein says so calling for “immediate resignation”. “If the leaders of the Lazio Region fail to do so, it is the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who takes immediate action. It is serious that Meloni on the day of the commemoration failed to say that the Bologna massacre was a neo-fascist massacre, it would be very serious if he continued to allow his associates to distort the truth of the trial. Put an end, once and for all, to this wicked attack on history”.

“Dear De Angelis, luckily you live in a democratic country that defeated the fascists (like you). So no one will burn you. We will simply continue to fight your ideas in the name of democracy and the republican constitution that your friends wanted to subvert. Martyrdom is precluded to her, resignation is not. I hope Rocca takes a step in this direction”. The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, writes it on Twitter.

“The words of Marcello De Angelis are unacceptable. Denying the neo-fascist matrix of the Bologna massacre and a judicial truth that various sentences have ascertained is already serious in itself, it becomes very serious when the spokesman for the president of the Lazio Region writes these statements, Francesco Rocca. If De Angelis is aware of elements capable of rewriting the story that saw his brother-in-law Luigi Ciavardini sentenced, together with Mambro, Fioravanti and Cavallini, for the ignoble terrorist act, go and report to the magistrates, otherwise keep silent at least out of institutional duty. In the meantime we expect President Rocca to distance himself and remove De Angelis from his office”. Thus in a note the M5S Group to the Lazio Region.

“What the Lazio Region spokesman Marcello De Angelis declared yesterday on the Bologna massacre is extremely serious and unacceptable”. Marietta Tidei and Luciano Nobili declare it in a note, regional councilors of Azione-Italia Viva. “These are historically inconceivable considerations, which deny the neo-fascist origin of the attack ascertained by the sentences and at the same time represent an unacceptable attack against the Head of State, who just a few days ago expressed himself in unequivocal words on the matter. In expressing our closeness to the families of the victims of the massacre – conclude Tidei and Nobili – we believe it is right and indispensable that President Rocca clearly and clearly distances himself from the positions of his spokesman”.

