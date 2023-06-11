Home » Bologna, scary fire today in A1: truck on fire, also involved a car
Bologna, June 11, 2023 – Un truck caught fire shortly after 21 onA1 highway, near Sasso Marconi, at km 201. In addition to the heavy vehicle, the accident involved a car. Fortunately there are no dead: two wounded, but not life threatening.

Firefighters at work to contain the scary fire that involved a truck and a car

The laze, intervened on the spot, worked until late in the evening to ascertain the dynamics of the accident. The truck that burned down was a medium of Amazon transporting various goods, probably some packages contained flammable material.

The flames rose very high and they wrapped the whole truck. During the intervention of the fire brigade and emergency vehicles, Autostrade has closed the section of the A1in the direction of Naples, between the toll booths of Sasso Marconi North and Sasso Marconi.

The repercussions on traffic were heavy: a queue of at least 2 kilometers formed in the closed section, while a kilometer of queues was created in a northerly direction for the curious.

