Bolsonaro denies involvement in the case of fake Covid passes – Focus Vaccini

(ANSA) – BRASILIA, MAY 17 – During an interrogation lasting over three hours before the federal police, the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, denied involvement in the case of false vaccination passes for which a former collaborator of his was arrested , Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa.



The former right-wing leader said he was unaware of the scheme and admitted all his personal matters were the responsibility of his aide, who allegedly tampered with his and his 12-year-old daughter’s certification to allow them to enter the US on ;;30 December last.



However, Bolsonaro defended Cid, describing him as a “disciplined” soldier and clearing him of accusations of having engineered the falsifications in the Ministry of Health‘s vaccine registration system.



At the end of the testimony last night, Bolsonaro and his lawyers left the headquarters of the federal police, in the center of Brasilia, without speaking to the press.



Yesterday was the third interrogation for Bolsonaro, after having also testified on the events of January 8 and on the case of the jewels donated by Saudi Arabia. (HANDLE).

