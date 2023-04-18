Bombs on Kherson market after Putin’s visit

The Russian army is shelling the market area in central Kherson, six civilians were injured. The alarm was raised by the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak, quoted by the national media. The attack comes after the Kremlin announced at six this morning the visit of President Vladimir Putin to the Russian headquarters of the Dnepr battalion in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine. In the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops have attacked the region 57 times with artillery, drones and aviation.

Putin met the military at dawn, according to the press service of the Russian head of state. “Vladimir Putin at the headquarters of the Dnieper Group of Troops in the Kherson Region listened to reports from the commander of the Airborne Forces Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnieper Group of Troops Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich and other military leaders” , says the report. Putin asked the military to express their opinion on the military situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzia areas. “I don’t want to distract you from direct duties related to command and control. We are working professionally, briefly but concretely. It is important for me to hear opinions on how the situation is developing, to listen, to exchange information,” Putin said.

After the military base in the Kherson region, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the “East” National Guard in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). He reports it – according to what Tass reports – the Kremlin press office. “Vladimir Putin has received reports from Colonel General Alexander Lapin and other senior officials on the situation in this region,” the press service said, adding that it was Putin’s first visit to the Lugansk People’s Republic. Russia’s state news agency Ria Novosti has released a video of Putin’s trip to Ukraine: the video shows him arriving by helicopter, before attending a meeting with officials. During his visit to both detachments, the Russian president gave Easter greetings to the servicemen and donated copies of icons. Notably giving an icon to the headquarters of the Dnepr group, the Russian head of state noted that he belonged to “one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire”.

Today is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson region and the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk. Previously, the Russian president had visited Mariupol on March 19. On that occasion he had also traveled to Rostov-on-Don, where he had a meeting with the military commanders of the military operations headquarters. Kherson and Lugansk are among four regions annexed by Russia last year, a unilateral move not recognized by the West.

