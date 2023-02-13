Home Health Bonduelle Italia srl ​​- Rich minestrone with frozen puree
Bonduelle Italia srl ​​- Rich minestrone with frozen puree

Bonduelle Italia srl ​​- Rich minestrone with frozen puree

Brand name: Bonduelle Italy srl

Name: Rich minestrone with frozen puree

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: February 13, 2023

  • Recall model Bonduelle Italia srl ​​- Rich minestrone with frozen puree

    13-02-2023 – PDF

    (154.9 Kb)

