13
Brand name: Bonduelle Italy srl
Name: Rich minestrone with frozen puree
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: February 13, 2023
Brand name: Bonduelle Italy srl
Name: Rich minestrone with frozen puree
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: February 13, 2023
Recall model Bonduelle Italia srl - Rich minestrone with frozen puree
13-02-2023 – PDF
(154.9 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More