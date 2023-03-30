As a strong health and pharmaceutical location in the middle of the European Rhine region and in the heart of Europe, Bonn meets all the necessary requirements for the EMA to be able to continue its work successfully and without interruption.

Good transport connections by plane, train and car to neighboring European countries and a worldwide connection enable the location to be reached quickly and the greatest possible flexibility for the employees. Internationally active corporations as well as the offices of 20 different organizations of the United Nations already use Bonn as a strong central location in the middle of Europe.

Short distances within the city, a well-positioned labor market, affordable housing compared to other European countries, international schools and childcare, a wide range of local recreation opportunities and cultural offerings offer the best conditions for EMA employees and their families.

Accompanying the official application under the motto “Closer to Europe”, the website shows closer-to-europe.eu and the application magazine why Bonn is an excellent location for the EMA within Europe.