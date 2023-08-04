Bonus 200 euros and 30% discounts with Telepass both to pay less for petrol and diesel after price increases

Il price of petrol and diesel is increasing and could undergo further increases. The Meloni government has announced its intention to intervene on excise duties in the event of further fuel increases. Effective January 1, the excise duty discount introduced last year by the Draghi government, which was foreseen following the war in Ukraine and the rapid growth in raw material costs, has been revoked.

However, we point out the extension of the petrol bonus. In order to help citizens, the Council of Ministers has in fact approved the decision to extend the possibility of disbursing the petrol bonus for the entire year 2023, albeit with some limitations. But that’s not the only benefit that you can now take advantage of:

Bonus 200 euros to pay less for petrol Discounts with Telepass of 30% to pay less for fuel

Bonus 200 euros to pay less for petrol

Il petrol bonus it has an amount of 200 euros and is granted only once a year. Intended for all employees in the private sector, the aim is to support mobility costs, especially for commuters. It is not extended to public sector employees or the self-employed, unless they have employees themselves.

Retired people and unemployed people are not entitled to the bonus. The decision whether or not to grant this benefit is up to the employer, and it is not necessary to apply. The company or the employer can decide whether or not to pay the bonus to their employees. These petrol vouchers are not subject to taxation for employees and are deductible from corporate income.

The voucher is independent of the worker’s income and can be obtained by all private employeesregardless of their salary. It must be calculated separately from the other benefits provided for by article 51 of the TUIR (Consolidated Income Tax Act). They are valid for refueling with petrol, diesel, LPG and methane, but also for recharging electric vehicles. The provision of vouchers or similar titles for recharging electric vehicles also falls within the scope of the subsidy.

Discounts with Telepass of 30% to pay less for fuel

Telepass it eliminates the use of cash or coins during transit at the toll booths and allows you to avoid slowdowns in travel time. But beyond the main function, an interesting aspect is the possibility of obtaining discounts of up to 30%. More precisely, this proposal provides for a cashback for each motorway transit made by 15 September which can be used for refueling or electric charging by 30 September.

Subscribers of Telepass Plus they can use the service without any fee to be paid for the entire year. From an operational point of view, they must make motorway transits via Telepass by 15 September. After that, for each motorway toll paid via Telepass, you receive a 30% cashback. The accumulated cashback is automatically subtracted from future refueling or electric top-up transactions, to be carried out by 30 September.

