This new support, foreseen by the national executive, can be very important for those who have to carry out physical activity and rehabilitation.

Among the incentives made available by the government, the bonus for adapted physical activity.

This is a subsidy provided for by the 2022 budget law that covers the expenses incurred to carry out physical exercises. The sporting activity must be carried out with a professional. The exercises must be aimed at improving the quality of life, where they exist of pathologies and disabilities.

What does the physical activity bonus consist of?

In detail, the physical activity bonus is aimed at covering documented expenses for 2022 within the maximum limit of 1.5 million euros. While, the value of the tax credit will be established by the Revenue Agency. This, based on the questions that have been received as of March 25, 2023. The bonus is intended to support exercise programs, not health care costs. In addition, the rehabilitation work must be carried out in the presence of professionals in non-health facilities. The intention is to improve the level of physical activity, for individuals with pain syndrome or disability.

How soon should the application be sent

As specified by the Revenue Agency, the deadline for submitting the application for the adapted physical activity bonus is from February 15, 2023 as of March 15, 2023. Requests can be sent directly by the taxpayer. Alternatively, you can contact an intermediary who can forward the forms directly in the reserved area on the website of the Revenue Agency. As mentioned, by the date of 25 March 2023 the entity will communicate the value of the tax credit due to each taxpayer.

How to apply for the adapted physical activity bonus

It is important to insert in the request, in addition to the personal data of the applicant, also the amount of the expenses that have been incurred in 2022. At this point, the taxpayer will receive a response from the entity. Indeed, within five days you will receive an application to take charge of the practice. Or, alternatively, the reason for the refusal of the request will be specified. This bonus can be of support for those who have to play a physical rehabilitation activity. At this time, given the difficult economic situation for economic families, being able to take advantage of these supports is essential.