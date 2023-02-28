news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 28 – SASCHIA MASINI ‘DODICI BREATHES: THE HOSPITAL AT FIERA MILANO’ (GUERINI E ASSOCIATI, 252 PAGES, 24 EUROS) – Piero, a thirteen-year-old Milanese, wanted to donate his weekly pocket money, the entrepreneur Leonardo del Vecchio donated 10 million euros, and the two of them, together with thousands of other benefactors and hundreds of people involved, made possible an almost unique undertaking in one of the most tragic moments of our recent history: to build a hospital in 10 days. The story of that week and a half is retraced in the book ‘Dodici respiri – l’Ospedale in Fiera Milano’, by Saschia Masini, which described the extraordinary story of opening inside two exhibition pavilions – a very modern intensive care unit with 157 beds, in collaboration with the IRCCS Ca’ Grande Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Foundation.



The title refers to the number of breaths, 12 per minute, for a person who is well. But in that March 2020, with the emergence of a global pandemic from Covid 19, breathing was becoming the least obvious thing. “It was right at this moment, probably one of the most dramatic in recent years, that together with the institutions we decided to do something that at first seemed impossible to us: can a hospital be built in ten days? – explained Enrico Pazzali, president of Fondazione Fiera Milano, who had launched the idea just 7 days earlier – It seemed impossible, yet it happened.



Together with hundreds of people and thousands of benefactors, a veritable intensive care unit was created in the pavilions of the Fair, at Portello. A very modern 25,000 square meter facility with 157 beds that have welcomed, and largely treated, over 530 patients, the majority of whom are in serious condition. All of this would not have been possible without the proverbial generosity of the Lombards, who once again demonstrated their willingness to be there in case of need. I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”



A real revolution in organizational management, defined it by Ezio Belleri, General Manager of the Milan Polyclinic. While for Guido Bertolaso, who followed the project as a consultant to the Lombardy Region and wrote one of the prefaces, ‘this is the charm and the miracle of the emergency: facing monstrous obstacles and times, perhaps almost with your bare hands and being able to do it’.



The book tells the story with different eyes, those of those who work 17 and more hours a day without thinking about the possibility of falling ill. Those of those who have taken charge of the management of the hospital ensuring the best care and attention that could be had in those moments. And, finally, those of those who made it and returned home after a more or less long and complicated stay in hospital. But also those of the relatives of those who, unfortunately, did not return home (ANSA).

