Booksprint – how a textbook on health reporting was created. A guest article by Laura Arnold – health check

Textbooks are often written by senior faculty based on lecture manuscripts and then serve as learning materials for generations of students. Good textbooks are updated from time to time. The textbook “Health Reporting” from the Academy for Public Health in Düsseldorf was created in a completely different way. Laura Arnold, a speaker for epidemiology and health reporting at the Düsseldorf Academy, tells the story here in a guest article.

Collaborative, open access and at the same time work in progress – a participatory textbook

Laura Arnold

Health reporting (GBE) – this involves continuously prepared information and data on the health status or health care of the population. However, what exactly lies behind the term, how to design the GBE in a well-founded and appealing manner and which goals are to be achieved, especially at the local level in the health department, is often unclear, especially to those new to the public health service (ÖGD). The landscape of available textbooks on the various areas of responsibility of the ÖGD, which was extremely manageable for a long time, was admittedly not particularly helpful here.

To close this gap, a group of experts came together in 2020 and wrote an open access textbook on health reporting in a rather unusual way. Unusual because the textbook was created as a book sprint: the ten-person team of authors met for several days in July 2020 for collaborative writing. Content was determined, texts were written, proofread, commented on and revised. Technically, this was possible through collaborative work in a shared editor – which was still something special in the summer of 2020 before the Corona-related switch to virtual formats in many places. After three labor-intensive days of attendance, the basis for the first GBE textbook was created, and the further design and editorial revision of the texts was carried out remotely.

After a few Corona breaks and numerous editorial and design refinements, the first version of the open access textbook on GBE was published in September 2023. It is available to anyone interested to download free of charge. The special thing about the book is that revision and updating are already planned. We, the authors, see the current version 1.0 as a living work that will be further developed and continuously improved in the future through the participation of the specialist community, as other creative textbook approaches have already successfully demonstrated.

The tasks of the GBE are diverse and we hope that the textbook will make it easier for you to get started. Given the multitude of professional and technical developments, there are still numerous areas that can be added in the future – a chapter on writing a health report as a book sprint, for example, which would ideally be based on an initial experience report! And if you have any ideas, feel free to let us know in the comments here.

Click here for the textbook:
• Online im Browser
• E-book for download
• DOI: 10.61163/b001v100

