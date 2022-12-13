Influenza, no medicines in the pharmacy – Among the causes of the lack of drugs to treat the flu, which have disappeared from the shelves of pharmacies, there are also “problems related to the war”: there is, in fact, the “problem of packaging, no glass vials, no foil of the aluminum blister of the tablets”.





The appeal launched by the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders is to “make conscious use of medicines without going to stock up on useless stocks”.