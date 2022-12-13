Home Health Boom flu, medicines unobtainable
Health

Boom flu, medicines unobtainable

by admin
Boom flu, medicines unobtainable

Influenza, no medicines in the pharmacy – Among the causes of the lack of drugs to treat the flu, which have disappeared from the shelves of pharmacies, there are also “problems related to the war”: there is, in fact, the “problem of packaging, no glass vials, no foil of the aluminum blister of the tablets”.


The appeal launched by the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders is to “make conscious use of medicines without going to stock up on useless stocks”.

See also  What happens to those who eat chocolate with high cholesterol, insomnia and high blood sugar? Incredible

You may also like

at Christmas peak and hospitals under stress»

Mucus in stool: it’s worse than blood, what...

Double bout in multiple myeloma

Aesthetic medicine, plastic surgeons speak: “Boom of applications...

MotoGP 2022. The second part of the interview...

Holding In To Pee: A Habit That Can...

General medicine. In Veneto studies by “candlelight” against...

Stress protein: it affects psychopathologies

Learning to eat: Nicola Sorrentino’s workshop

Retired general practitioner, his son takes over and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy