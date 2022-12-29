Home Health Boom flu, Veneto reaches half a million infections. «Children aged 0-4 are most affected»
Boom flu, Veneto reaches half a million infections. «Children aged 0-4 are most affected»

Boom flu, Veneto reaches half a million infections. «Children aged 0-4 are most affected»

VENICE – In the last week in Veneto there are 49,905 (against 62,818 last week) estimated cases of seasonal flu, for a total since the beginning of the season of 456 thousand people. The data is reported in the report of the epidemiological surveillance system of the infection, the Influnet network. The general incidence is equal to 10.28 cases per thousand inhabitants, against 12.94 cases per thousand inhabitants last week.

“The incidence of influenza still remains at very high values ​​- comment the technicians of the Regional Prevention Directorate – even if an initial drop is confirmed, which is more marked for the pediatric age groups, while it remains almost stable compared to the previous week in the adult and elderly age groups. For this reason, it is necessary to maintain maximum attention to respiratory prevention and hygiene measures to protect the health of the elderly and the most fragile in particular”.

The most affected age group is that of children from 0 to 4 years with 33.78 cases per thousand, followed by that between 5 and 14 years with 13.46 cases per thousand. Lower incidence among citizens aged between 15 and 64 who register 9.46 cases per thousand, much lower among those over 65 with 4.18.

