Around 1500 applications were sent, yesterday at the deadline, on the platforms for entering applications for public notices “Inclusion”, “Neighborhoods”, “Prisons” e “Parks” active from 24 February on the website of Sport e Salute S.p.A.. These are the projects envisaged by the Plan for Social Sport from 16 million eurospromoted together with the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodiand al Department for Sportswhich aims to break down the barriers to accessing sport and to concretely implement the principle of the right to sport for all.

There are four projects: Inclusion (2.4 million) which aims to integrate groups at risk of marginalization and minorities, guaranteeing access to sport for all, Neighborhoods (3.7 million) which intends to promote the educational alliance between the sports system and the Third Sector system, Sports in the Parks (3.3 million) which aims to create new equipped sports areas within public municipal parks or beaches and for the first time Prisons (3 million) which promotes sport as a tool and opportunity for re-education for prisoners, through the enhancement of sporting activity. The requests have been made by ASD/SSD, Third sector entities sports and Common.

Analyzing the data, it emerges that for the Inclusion project the greatest number of questions came from Lazio, Sicily, Campania e Puglia. For that of the Quarters Lazio, Campania e Sicily I’m in the lead for number of requests. Similar situation for the Prisons project where Lazio, Sicily e Puglia they are at the top of the list. Different scenario regarding Sport in the Parks for which instead the greatest number of questions came from Piedmont, Veneto e Tuscany.