Boom of food supplements. Used by 30 million Italians

The supplements are used by over 30 million Italians and have an increasingly central role in people’s lives. The Italians, in fact, are (and will be) more pay attention to your health: for 64% it is the first value that directs their choices, present and future. And to be able to maintain their well-being, our compatriots focus on the alliance between a balanced diet, an active life and an appropriate use – precisely – of food supplements.

A sector on the rise, which in 2022 exceeded 4 billion euros in turnover and focuses strongly on digitization and sustainability. This is the scenario outlined by Integratori & Salute – the association that represents the food supplement sector in Italy and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food – through a survey carried out by the Future Concept Lab. Germano Scarpa, President of Supplements & Health – how, on the basis of the main evidence that emerged from the study, Italians have a correct knowledge of food supplements and their specificities. We deem it appropriate to always remember that their main function is not to cure diseases, but to have a metabolic effect to keep our physiological system efficient. Which means: keeping people who are already well healthy. Supplements are (and will be increasingly so in the future) “coaches” alongside people, able to guarantee the body the right amount of what contributes to overall well-being in all phases of life, beyond of the good practices already put in place”.

One study photographed the experience and expectations for the future of our citizens with respect to the world of supplements, highlighting behaviors and perceptions regarding well-being, both in terms of prevention and maintenance of health. To achieve these objectives, a balanced diet (29.8%) takes first place, followed by taking relaxing breaks (21.7%) and constant physical activity (20.8%). But given that all this may not be enough, in the last year, 73.3% of Italians (especially adults between 35 and 54 and with a slight prevalence of women) have used food supplements at least once and more than 8 Italians out of 10 (82.8%) have used them in their lifetime. In general, consumers see supplements as a “good helper for everyone” (71.3%), but also as “a support to eat healthy and exercise” (71.3%) and to “support mental and physical well-being” (64.5%). Before buying a food supplement, they rely on the advice of the doctor (48.4%), followed by the pharmacist (36.3%) and other alternative medicine professionals. Immune system support (30.1% buy them for this), energy supplement (26.3%) and bone aid (24.4%) are the areas of supplements considered most useful.

And looking to the future, 1 out of 2 Italians would prefer them in capsules, but with an innovative element: a biotech casing so that they can be taken without water. From the study, then, it emerges how about 8 out of 10 Italians (77.7%) have a perception of food supplements that is very close to reality: they support well-being and do not replace medicines. For 70.2% of Italians, the pharmacy and/or parapharmacy is the main place of purchase.