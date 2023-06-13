Boom of infections among children, antibiotic nowhere to be found

The Covid emergency has led to a reduction in the production of antibiotics, including azithromycin, which became unobtainable during that period. Currently, however, there is a lack of amoxicillin in Neapolitan pharmacies due to excessive use, mainly in the treatment of streptococcal infections in children.

According to Dr. Alfredo Guarino, an expert in pediatrics, the production of antibiotics has decreased in recent years due to the reduction of bacterial infections during the pandemic thanks to the use of masks. During that time, azithromycin was the most widely used antibiotic, albeit inappropriately. However, we are now facing an over-prescription of amoxicillin for the treatment of strep infections in children.

Fear of having the disease is one of the factors that contributes to excessive consumption of amoxicillin, rather than the actual increase in strep infections. According to Dr. Guarino, hundreds of unnecessary swabs are performed, especially in children under the age of 3-5, when the risk of rheumatic disease is very low. It is important to convey to citizens and families that swabs should only be carried out in symptomatic children after a visit to the pediatrician.

Symptoms of strep infection include fever and sore throat, and it also often manifests as scarlet fever. Although there is still a high percentage of swab positivity, infections are expected to decrease with the end of school activities.

However, overuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of antibiotic resistant infections. In this regard, Campania has been included in the Ministry of Health‘s blacklist for the presence of antibiotic-resistant forms of infections.