In Spain there is a fear of going to the hairdresser. All the fault of ringworm, a contagious disease that is spreading very rapidly. Dermatologists have raised the alarm: it is a real outbreak. There would be at least 107 cases already confirmed. Furthermore, since 2021 there has been a vertical increase in cases of fungal infection of the scalp as reported by the study published in the journal Actas Dermo-Sifiliográficas.

What is ringworm and why does it spread quickly

Ringworm, or tinea captite, is a highly contagious disease. Essentially it is a fungus that mainly affects children from six months to 12 years of age. Symptoms of infection include itching, peeling of the area, hair loss and, occasionally, inflammation, suppuration, pain or fever.

The cause of the outbreak of the infection is still being sought. The disease is spreading a lot also because – especially young people – they go to the hairdresser more often than in the past. Furthermore, the type of cut adopted in this period also plays its part: “scaled” (therefore also the double cut) or shaved on the nape. Factors that “could have favored the spread of ringworm through infected electric razors.” The key, therefore, would be the hygiene of hairdressers. “Contaminated shaving material is likely to be shared among the different customers of some hairdressers who do not take into account the material disinfection standards”.

How to avoid contagion

The infection occurs by direct contact between the spores of the fungus and the scalp of the affected person. Reason why attention is focused on electric razors, identified as the cause of the outbreak. Prevention is a decisive factor here too. As soon as the first signs are detected, it is advisable to go to a dermatological clinic to confirm the diagnosis and be able to establish a treatment, which exists specifically for this fungus and is highly effective.

Ringworm symptoms

The most common symptoms are these:

– intense itching

– flaking of the area and hair loss, leaving highly visible balding spots in the affected region

– round patches of scaly or inflamed skin where the hair has broken off on or near the scalp

– slowly enlarging patches with small black dots where the hair falls out

brittle or brittle hair that is easily broken or pulled out

– sensitive or painful areas on the scalp

– in some cases, inflammation, suppuration, pain and fever may also occur.

Last updated: Friday 20 January 2023, 09:35



