In various areas of Italy and, in particular, in Rome, pharmacies are taken by storm. However, Covid-19 has nothing to do with it.





Pharmacies stormed in Rome for strep

According to reports from ‘Il Messaggero’, there is a boom in strep infections among children in Rome and doctors agree that, compared to 2022, the infection has increased by at least 20%. According to pharmacists, however, the figure would be even higher, given the requests for tests received.

Gianluca De Filippisowner of the Portuense pharmacy, explained to ‘Il Messaggero’: “For a month now we have been selling self-tests after they are back on the market, in the sense that their request in recent months was very low, then the demand increased but the companies took a while before sending us the material”.

His pharmacy, in addition to selling the tests, also carries them out. De Filippis added in this regard: “It’s not a simple exam. even if the result is very quick, because with a tampon you have to reach the tonsils and in small children it is often difficult “.





On average, ‘Il Messaggero’ announced again, in almost all pharmacies in Rome about ten tests are sold or performed every day, where possible, while in the same period of 2022 the requests were minimal or zero.

Teresa Rongai, head of the Italian federation of pediatricians of Lazio, declared: “Streptococcus infection has always existed but, with the run-up to the test in the presence of even just one positive in a class, other positives can emerge. Be careful, however, because many children are healthy carriers and therefore, without symptoms, they must not take antibiotics in any way as is expected instead for the symptomatic “.

‘Il Messaggero’ also reported that, according to what is evident from the number of absences from school, streptococcus would have affected not only the 2-month-6 year target, but also older children.





Tests for streptococcus are also on the rise in other areas of Italy

According to the ‘farmacista33’ portal, reports from pharmacies of requests for swabs to detect streptococcus are on the increase not only in Rome, but also in other Italian cities, from Bologna a Milano.

Cases of streptococcus: the comment of the Bambino Gesù hospital

Royal Antoninuspediatrician of the Health Institute of the Bambino Gesù hospital, clarified the streptococcus issue, releasing some statements to ‘Fanpage’: “We certainly recorded a sharp increase in strep cases for a month, about 30% more than in the last 3 years. However, these are figures on which we don’t rely much, as they were limited by the lockdown, masks and social distancing. As far as hospital admissions are concerned, there is an increase in admissions due to streptococcal tonsillitis, but this does not surprise us, because like all infections there is a cyclical nature”.

The pediatrician then explained why “we must not create alarmism“: “I symptoms they are high fever, sore throat, sometimes vomiting, swollen lymph nodes in the throat. In the event of an epidemic and the doctor knows that there are various cases of streptococcus in a class, the child has symptoms, then it is useful to swab. In rare cases, streptococcus can cause ear infections, pneumonia, tonsillar abscesses, scarlet fever, but serious complications are rare”.





Finally, these are the pediatrician’s recommendations: “Air the rooms more and wash your hands often. There is a age group at risk for major complicationswhich is schooling, more precisely from 5 to 15 years old”.