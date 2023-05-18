Home » Boom of tests for strep in pharmacies
Boom of tests for strep in pharmacies

An exponential growth in sales of strep tests of 2,000% in 2023, in parallel with a +38% of sales of amoxicillinthe antibiotic that cures him and of which the shortage continues throughout Italy.

An off-season peak

The numbers are the litmus test of the worries of parents grappling with “table tennis infections and reinfections that are prolonging outbreaks of pharyngitis and scarlet fever despite being late May”, he explains susanna espositocoordinator of the Infectious Diseases Technical Table of the Italian Society of Pediatrics who underlines: in the face of this “off-season peak, with children who re-infect themselves even after a short time” it is important to “avoid do-it-yourself tampons”.

