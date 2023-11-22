Boost metabolism: That’s why you should drink water with lemon in the morning

Lemon water gives you a good start to the day. Not only does it help you lose weight, but it also makes your skin glow. Read here why you should drink lemon water every morning.

To cool down on hot days or to get your circulation going in the morning: lemon water is known as a healthy, light refreshment and a thirst quencher.

The drink can also help you lose weight and improve your skin.

Lemon water is good for digestion

As soon as you get up in the morning, a glass of lukewarm lemon water stimulates digestion, so that you not only start the day refreshed, but also get your metabolism going.

Lemons are alkaline foods, although their pH is acidic due to the vitamin C and ascorbic acid they contain.

However, the fruit acids are quickly broken down in the body. After that, alkaline substances predominate, such as the minerals potassium and magnesium – which is why the lemon is referred to as alkaline-forming.

Lemon water therefore helps to protect the body from hyperacidity – making you more vital, alert and healthier.

It also contains plenty of fiber, pectin. In interaction with the body’s own juices, this is extremely beneficial for digestion. Lemon water is an effective remedy for constipation, but also helps against diarrhea.

The antibacterial effect of lemon water also benefits the intestines – the formation of unwanted bacteria is prevented.

Lemon water stops cravings

The saying “sour makes you funny” is actually true when it comes to lemons. The high vitamin C content ensures that the body releases hormones such as serotonin and norepinephrine.

They put you in a good mood and also promote the breakdown of fatty acids and fatty tissue – so fatty foods can be digested better. The dehydrating potassium also declares war on the pounds.

Another plus point for your figure: If you drink warm lemon water regularly, it reduces your desire for sweets. In addition to pectin, the sour to bitter taste of the fruit is responsible for this.

Radiantly beautiful skin thanks to lemon water

But the skin also benefits from the refreshing drink. Lemons support the body in collagen production because they contain a lot of vitamin C. The collagen makes the skin elastic and makes it appear youthfully firm.

In addition to elasticity, the detoxifying effect of lemon water also provides a healthy glow that makes the skin radiant. Skin blemishes and even acne can also be reduced in this way.

As a carrier of antioxidants, lemons also support the body in cell protection. The antioxidants in lemon water capture free radicals that can negatively affect the skin and render them harmless.

Drinking regularly, lemon water significantly supports the signs of skin aging, e.g. B. Age spots and wrinkles are reduced.

Lemon water – a real metabolism booster

If you want to benefit from lemon water, you should simply mix half a lemon with a glass of warm water every morning before breakfast and enjoy. This boosts your metabolism enormously and wakes you up just like coffee.

Tip: If the lemon water is too acidic, you can sweeten it with a little agave syrup.

Lemon water is also an ideal alternative on hot days: it provides new supplies of exactly the vital substances that are particularly important in the heat. It is also a welcome change from still water.

Share this: Facebook

X

