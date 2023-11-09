Boosting Immune Defenses: The Best Foods to Prevent Seasonal Flu

The foods that help us against the flu season – Streetfoodnews.it

Better to prevent seasonal flu by eating these foods: they will strengthen our immune defenses

Winter is now getting closer and closer, and seasonal flu is knocking on our doors. As we know, with the first cold comes the first cold and cough. Therefore, it is good to lead a healthy lifestyle and consume foods that strengthen the immune system.

Indeed, not everyone knows that following a balanced and healthy diet is essential for strengthening our immune system. Therefore, it is important to try to prevent seasonal ailments by eating all those foods capable of strengthening our immune defenses.

There are therefore foods that are precious allies for our health. By consuming them, we will provide our body numerous substances that will help us fight seasonal flu.

So let’s see together in more detail what are the foods we should eat during the season of ailments to prevent the latter.

Seasonal flu: foods that are allies for our health

As just explained, there are foods that are valid allies for our health, due to nutrients they contain.

In particular, foods rich in vitamin C should never be missing from the diet Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D and B vitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, and foods with omega 3, selenium and zinc, and iron and copper. However, we see foods more in offal.

Foods that strengthen immune defenses – Streetfoodnews.it

Foods that should not be missing from your diet

As for foods rich in Vitamin A, the diet should never lack peppers, cabbage, citrus fruits, and rocket. Instead, foods with Vitamin E and therefore rich in antioxidants are the avocado, kiwi, and vegetable oils. Next, other allied foods that contain a lot of Vitamin D are: fish, mushrooms, and cheeses. Fruit and vegetables also strengthen the immune system yellow-orange and green vegetables, the egg, and the milk.

Then, as for foods with omega 3, and therefore with anti-inflammatory action, they are “friendly” foods like fatty fish, extra virgin olive oil, and nuts. Furthermore, even the yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, artichokes, garlic, onion, and beans can help us strengthen the immune system.

Finally, foods rich in selenium and zinc and iron and copper, such as legumes, grain, oats, beef, almonds, and lentils, they should not be missing from a healthy and balanced diet. In short, it’s better to prevent seasonal flu!

