Bordin meets Ontario minister, youth discomfort is common – Health

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 05 – A health situation, hospital rather than community, and post-Convid problems that have many similarities with those of the Fvg. They emerged from the meeting, yesterday, at the Region building between the president of the regional council, Mauro Bordin, the regional councilor for Immigration, Pierpaolo Roberti, and the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction of Ontario, Michael Tibollo, accompanied by Fabio Molinari of the National Amateur League football organization.



Of Apulian origins and wife of Calabrian origins, Tibollo perfectly represents one of the 1.5 million Italians present today in Canada out of 38.2 million total inhabitants, of which one million in Ontario out of a total of 14.6 million and, of these, 300 thousand have Friulian roots.



“We understood that we must maintain and encourage the study of the Italian language and its dialects – he told his guests – because otherwise we lose culture and traditions. And then Italian is the language of culture par excellence. 154 languages ​​are spoken in Toronto and there are all the religions of the world: for us, protecting people’s roots means having a better society, of stronger people”.



After 10 years of forensic activity for the local Caritas, Tibollo decided to enter politics and obtain the Ministry of Mental Health in order to be able to actively deal with the problems of children who are misfits from an early age, of adults who are arrested but whose discomfort arises more from psychological issues than actual criminal ones, of the indigenous Indians who still feel marginalized today.



In dialogue on the situation that has arisen with the post-pandemic, President Bordin highlighted the need to “assist young people for problems of food discomfort and physical health, therefore in non-hospital structures but equipped with qualified personnel. The Region is making targeted funding in this sense, but in Fvg there is still a lack of centers dedicated to accompaniment to the treatment of food problems, which can help families. And there are also few in all of Italy “.



After talking about immigration, which is also very strong in Canada and coming above all from Africa, but also from Mexico via the United States and from Middle Eastern countries, for a total of 550,000 immigrants welcomed in 2022, “for whom – he said Tibollo – we don’t have problems with jobs, but with housing”, an unexpected request came from the minister: “We have discovered that Goccia di Carnia water is very alkaline, an excellent characteristic for those undergoing cancer treatment and need to drink high alkalinity. It’s not sold in Ontario yet, we’d like it to happen soon.” (HANDLE).



