After that at the beginning of March Carlo Tassara with 5% and the professor of corporate governance at the Milan Polytechnic Francesco Brioschi – with 7.43%, also through Sofia Holding – had acquired their respective shareholdings in Borgosesia, listed on Euronext Milan and active in the sector of investments in non-performing and alternative assets in general, in recent days Dama (a company belonging to the family of the president of Borgosesia Mauro Girardi) reached an agreement with the Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo for the sale of 19.685% of the capital of the company, of which he is the managing director the manager from Brescia Davide Schiffer head of the real estate division.

Isa, a holding company that has been operating in Trentino-Alto Adige and neighboring regions for over 90 years, is focused on the purchase of equity investments with a long-term perspective and has historical relationships with the Brescian economy and finance having been a shareholder of Banca San Paolo, then of Banca Lombarda and Ubi.

The point

The transaction connected to the entry of ISA into the listed Milanese company provides for a consideration of 8,266,015.12 euros (equivalent to 0.88 euro per share) in addition to an earn-out (a term also known as the «pricing earn-out clause», an instrument of American origin, underlying the pre-determination of the evaluation criteria of the sale price in the event of a partial or shareholdings) which will be defined, also on the basis of share price trends, at the end of the third year following the first renewal of the board of directors, thus ensuring Mauro Girardi, chairman and managing director, tasks and functions substantially similar to the current ones .

«Borgosesia’s growth in recent years has been significant and superior to even the most optimistic forecasts that I could have formulated only a few years ago – commented Mauro Girardi – but now, in order to achieve new and more important objectives, the time has come to involve project new shareholders able to adequately support the company along this path. I therefore believe that Isa’s entry into the shareholding structure goes exactly in this direction».

The group

With the entry into the share capital of Carlo Tassara, the Brescian component is growing composed of entrepreneurs and professionals in Borgosesia on whose board sit, in addition to the managing director Schiffer, the accountant Giulia Lechi, the lawyer Bartolomeo Rampinelli and the entrepreneur Roberto De Miranda. The 2022 financial statements closed with 8.16 million profit, a unit dividend of 0.024 equal to 1.145 million, 28.8 million investments in the portfolio, 22.2 million properties purchased directly and a consolidated EBITDA of 12.3 million .