Bormia: Technological lead in water treatment expanded

BIONIK increases public health! BBD, cost, sustainability and problems caused by collateral damage to the product in the food industry are a thing of the past…

Bormia.de: Left untreated tap water – right the same tap water Bormia treatment

Bormia.de is a pioneering and growth-oriented German R&D company in the field of water treatment and natural health. It deals with BIONIK, ie an exclusively nature-compliant water treatment. Bormia and thus differs fundamentally from competitors. Vital water is the new keyword, which developer Nadeen Althoff summarizes with “Structure creates stability”. Vital water, which is created through natural water treatment, creates leaps and bounds in sustainability in the health and wellness issue! Living, ie vital water in food production doubles the shelf life (Best before) of food produced and processed with Bormia – a significant cost reduction and a fundamental change in the health of the population. Bionic water treatment at Bormia is electricity-free, maintenance-free and free of collateral damage to drinking water and food – a trend-setting and future-oriented innovation.

Bormia has obtained the 3rd and 4th Health Enhancement Certifications. Both show that nature-oriented water treatment has a significant impact on health. Many studies have proven this. The reduction of BBD problems are ‘structural problems on the product’ in the food industry. They have a direct and indirect effect on health.

Certifications in water treatment clarify the question “What is good for human health and for our food?” Bormia, as a supplier of natural water treatment and the colloid homogenizer, is significantly expanding its scientific lead with two further certifications! There are four meaningful and scientifically recognized test methods to answer the question “What does natural vital water do?” So far, cell biology, ie the bioavailability and thus the health of body cells, as well as biophysics, ie the effect of vital water on the entire glandular system and consequently on health, have been trend-setting for Bormia! Bormia expands both certifications with the traditional method of spagyrics and scientific findings in the book by Prof. Gerald Pollack (USA) “Water is more than H²O” page 108. The investigation of spagyrics was commented on with the short formula “directional”! It shows eye-catching images with highly lively water structuring, the effect on health of which has been researched in many studies. In the book by Prof. Pollack, a world-renowned water researcher, there was a 1:1 match. When asked about the “maximum energy input in vital drinking water”, Prof. G. Pollack measured a “3,000 nm nanometer wavelength – a deep infrared”. This quantity was measured in a quality study at Bormia in 2006 – a hand-made water treatment plant (prototype).

The previous findings on the quality properties of the bionic structure-oriented water treatment from Bormia, ie the bio-colloid spring water generator and bio-colloid homogenizer (MIXXER) are based on the formula: “Natural structures through natural water treatment double the stability (shelf life) in drinking water and food “! Health says hello!

“Technically oriented water treatment and water concepts will not come close to achieving a meaningful certification density and quality as the vital water from Bormia – the maxims of nature cannot be overridden,” says research manager Nadeen Althoff at Bormia.de

Bormia.de converts natural principles into applicable techniques for food production and private households (BIONIK = natural technology)

WIN WIN for:

manufacturer (cost down),

Dealer (double MHD)

Customers (highest bioavailability, highest taste, all products without collateral damage…)

Two products are on offer:

1) Bormia Bio-Colloid Spring Water Generator (Private & Industrial)

2) Bormia Bio-Colloid-Homogenizer (self marketer & industry)

Target customers: Living, vital drinking and process water for private households, health-conscious people, the food industry (milk, milk alternatives, beer, wine, soft drinks, etc.), agriculture and livestock farming, greenhouses, gastronomy, cleaning trades, pools, aquaculture and much more

