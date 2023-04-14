FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BERLIN — C’is a woman in NATO’s destiny? The question is not just rhetorical. The mandate expires at the end of Septemberalready extended by one year, of the current secretary general, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg. And the debate over who should succeed him is already producing a whirlwind sequence of names.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has revived the Alliance across the boardcompacting it like never before and returning it to its originalpurposebulwark against the Russian threat in defense of the West and its values. The recent entry of Finland and the forthcoming one of Sweden signal a regained attraction capacity of the Pact, which in recent years had been weakening, to the point of making French President Emanuel Macron say that NATO was in a “brain-dead state”. But the mutation has also given new political weight and great media visibility to the office of general secretarywhich has become more contested than in the past and the subject of much more delicate negotiations between the member countries.

Traditionally, since its origins, while the military commander of NATO has always been an American officer, political guidance has been the responsibility of another member country, therefore including Canada. In fact though, all twelve of Stoltenberg’s predecessors were European. But above all they were all male. Not anymore, says the prevailing sentiment. And actually the three most mentioned names in the current discussion are women’s names.

The former has been Brussels' favorite gossip for months. The whole city talks about it. The current president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen could change buildings and move from the Berlaymont to the NATO headquarters, inaugurated in 2017. Von der Leyen has all the requisites, she is a former defense minister, has extensive international experience and enjoys excellent relations with the US administration.

Furthermore, it is by no means certain that she will be reappointed at the end of her mandate in 2024. Not least because this time it will be difficult for her to do so without first becoming the “Spitzenkandidat” of the European People’s Party. The general secretariat of NATO would thus be an elegant exit towards a perhaps not so powerful but increasingly crucial post.

However, von der Leyen’s candidacy, officially denied by his spokesmen, has many contraindications. Not only and not so much political, such as the reservations of the United Kingdom and above all Poland and Hungary, which do not forgive them for having called them into question on respect for the rule of law. But even of merit, given the bad management of the German Ministry of Defense and the disastrous condition in which he left the armed forces, the federal army. Above all, unlike the Rolling Stones, time is not on his side. If Stoltenberg closes in September, it would mean that von der Leyen would have to leave the leadership of the Commission vacant a year early, in a very delicate phase. “Only if Stoltenberg were extended by another year would von der Leyen’s candidacy make sense,” says an Italian diplomat who has been at NATO for years. Stoltenberg says he wants to go back to Norway, but never say never in these cases.

Too many ifs linked to von der Leyen have recently caused the prices of Chrystia Freeland, current Finance Minister of Canada, to risematernal family of Ukrainian origin and great connoisseur of Russia where he worked in the Nineties as a correspondent of Financial Times. She would be a first, not only as a woman but also as a Canadian. Washington, whose opinion matters a lot, makes no objection to her name, according to the New York Times.

Less chance seems to have the third name, that of Kaja Kallas, Estonian prime minister, who makes no secret of wanting the job. “It’s time for a prominent position in the EU or NATO to go to an Eastern country”he said recently. Great advocate of the shipment of all types of weapons to Kiev and in favor of Ukraine’s rapid entry into NATO, a highly controversial topic among the member countries, the fear that as a Baltic she lacks the necessary balance required by the assignment.

But that the game is still open, confirms it jumble of alternative and no less authoritative names in circulationAnd. First of all, that of the Dutch liberal premier Mark Rutteat the head of an increasingly shaky government and in possession of all the necessary qualifications, not least of being a tough guy in support of Kiev, without being a hawk.Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace are also eligible candidates.