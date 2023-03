The Turkish parliament has ratified the protocols of Finland’s accession to NATO. Anadolu makes it known. After the Hungarian parliament had approved Helsinki’s entry on March 27, with today’s vote Turkey is the last NATO member to give the green light for Finland to join the Atlantic Alliance. However, Ankara has not yet approved Stockholm’s accession and is asking Sweden to extradite militants believed to be terrorists to start the ratification process.

