Borrell appoints Di Maio as EU special envoy for the Persian Gulf

April 23, 202313:01

The EU High Representative: “He is the most suitable candidate” to fill the role. Tajani: “he is not the government candidate”









Luigi Di Maio is the new EU envoy for the Persian Gulf. The High Representative of the EU, Joseph Borrell, in a letter sent to the twenty-seven member states, indicated the former foreign minister to fill the role. “After careful evaluation, I consider Di Maio the most suitable candidateto office, Borrell wrote in the missive, adding: “As a former Italian foreign minister, he has the necessary international political profile for this role.”

Di Maio proposed for an initial period of 21 months In the letter to the twenty-seven member states, Borrell explained that Di Maio’s “extensive contacts” with the Gulf countries will allow him to engage with relevant actors at the appropriate level. “We need to maintain the momentum of our enhanced engagement with the Gulf. For this, I count on Di Maio’s support to implement our strategic partnership with Gulf partners”, added the High Representative, proposing the appointment of the former national secretary of Civic Commitment as special representative “for an initial period of 21 months, from June 1, 2023 until February 28, 2025”.

Lega: “shameful choice” from Brussels “The Italians voted: they chose and continue to choose the center-right, not the left or the grillini. That of Brussels is a shameful indication, an insult to Italy and to thousands of clever diplomats”. So Lega sources commented on Borrell’s choice to indicate Di Maio.

Tajani: “Di Maio is Borrell’s choice, he is not a government candidate” Indicating Luigi Di Maio as envoy of the European Union in the Gulf “is a legitimate choice by Borrell, in his faculties as EU High Representative”. But “Di Maio was indicated by Draghi and is not the candidate of the Italian government”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said so.

The ratification of Di Maio sent to the EU will not be on Monday Borrell’s indication begins the selection phase, following the purely technical one, which saw Di Maio overcome the competing candidates. The ratification of Di Maio’s appointment is not expected on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg and, in any case, it will not take place in a very short time. Ratification must be endorsed by the 27 member states. The decision to appoint the EU envoy in non-EU regions rests exclusively with the EU High Representative.

Spokesman Borrell: “Process for appointing Gulf envoy not completed” “Regarding the EU Special Envoy for the Gulf, we have not announced anything. The procedure for choosing and appointing the envoy has not yet been completed and, as this procedure is an internal matter reserved for the Council, we we would comment it



publicly, nor would we participate in media speculation”.



foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. “We will communicate on this position once all decisions have been finalized and adopted,” the same source added.



news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_di-maio-borrell-inviato-ue-golfo-persico_63860626-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”di-maio-borrell-inviato-ue-golfo-persico_63860626-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related THE SURPRISES OF THE VOTE



out of parliament



THE GOODBYE



AFTER THE ELECTION



news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}