Moncler the best at the FTSEMib, after the 2022 financial statements. Saipem remains in the spotlight. At Euronext Growth Milan focus on freshman Valtecne

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers are confirmed in positive territorywith Pprogress of less than half a percentage point.

At 10.20 the FTSEMib gained 0.42% to 27,593 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up 0.43%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.54%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,29%).

Il bitcoin it came close to $24,000 (just under €22,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it stands at just over 180 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP reaching 4.55%.

L’euro it was close to $1.065.

Moncler earns 5.36% to 60.9 euros. The duvet group has communicated the financial results for the 2022 financial year, which closed with revenues and profitability on the rise and better than the consensus. Management has proposed the distribution of a dividend of €1.12 per share.

Saipem remains in the spotlight (+5.21% to 1.596 euros). The engineering company has announced that it has been awarded a drilling contract off the Ivory Coast worth $400 million.

At the FTSEMib, the performance of Stellar (+2,94%).

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Valtecneon the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The stock fails to price due to an excess of upside (+30% theoretical progress). The company’s shares were placed at €5, with an initial capitalization of €30.5 million.

In evidence Technoprobe after the heavy correction suffered in the previous session. The title is in up 3.21%.

Also stands out the performance of Star Workshop (+11,7% a 14,35 euro). The company announced that it has signed two contracts with Leonardo for the supply of a very high resolution compact multispectral optical system for the PLATiNO3 mission and a medium resolution hyperspectral optical system for the ASI PLATiNO4 mission. The contracts have a duration of 14 months and a total value of 3.8 million euros.



