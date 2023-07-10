Home » Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 10 July 2023
Health

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 10 July 2023

by admin
Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 10 July 2023

At Piazza Affari, focus on Stellantis. Start of the week dedicated to sales for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The euro stands at 1.095 dollars.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers should start the week with fractional discounts.

I major US stock indexes recorded fractional declines in the last session of the week. The Dow Jones fell 0.55% to 33,735 points, while the S&P500 Tokyo stock dropped 0.29% to 4,399 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.13% at 13,661 points).

Start of the week dedicated to sales for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index fell by 0.61% to 32,190 points, after fluctuating between a low of 32,066 points and a high of 32,559 points.

Il bitcoin it is confirmed at just over 30,000 dollars (about 27,500 euros).

L’euro it stands at $1,095.

Focus on Stellar. As part of the second tranche of the share buyback program, under the share buyback program announced on June 7, 2023, the automotive giant announced that between June 30 and July 6, 2023 it purchased 2.82 million treasury shares at a weighted average price of 16.1379 euros, for a total amount of 45.51 million euros.

See also  Iss, for 2 out of 5 kids Covid negative for mental health - Medicine

You may also like

Prioritize Your Health and Well-being at Palasiet Thalasso...

Hot, there are risks even for children: advice...

Migraine due to weather change? Neurologists get to...

The Incredible Transformation: Man’s Journey of Not Drinking...

Diets, it’s not just what you eat that...

Saddle of Venison with Celery Puree and Honey...

Praesidia Srl / Ministry of Health

The Truth About Sushi: Is It Really Good...

The Benefits of a Light Walk After Eating...

Boehringer Ingelheim welcomes over 18,000 visitors at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy