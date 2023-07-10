Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 10 July 2023

At Piazza Affari, focus on Stellantis. Start of the week dedicated to sales for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The euro stands at 1.095 dollars.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers should start the week with fractional discounts.

I major US stock indexes recorded fractional declines in the last session of the week. The Dow Jones fell 0.55% to 33,735 points, while the S&P500 Tokyo stock dropped 0.29% to 4,399 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.13% at 13,661 points).

Start of the week dedicated to sales for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index fell by 0.61% to 32,190 points, after fluctuating between a low of 32,066 points and a high of 32,559 points.

Il bitcoin it is confirmed at just over 30,000 dollars (about 27,500 euros).

L’euro it stands at $1,095.

Focus on Stellar. As part of the second tranche of the share buyback program, under the share buyback program announced on June 7, 2023, the automotive giant announced that between June 30 and July 6, 2023 it purchased 2.82 million treasury shares at a weighted average price of 16.1379 euros, for a total amount of 45.51 million euros.

