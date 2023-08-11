Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 11 August 2023

Telecom Italia TIM up by one percentage point. Saipem’s excellent performance stands out. Stocks in the banking sector fluctuated. Negative tone for Unipol

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they are confirmed in negative territory in the last session of the week.

At 11.40 the FTSEMib it recorded a drop of 0.51% to 28,430 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 28,310 points and a maximum of 28,477 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.48%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.16%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,14%).

Il bitcoin it fell below 29,500 dollars (less than 27,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed down to 160 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP approaching 4.2%.

L’euro fluctuates around 1.1 dollars.

Telecom Italia TIM up by one percentage point (+0.98% to 0.2791 euro), after the rally recorded in the previous two sessions. With regard to the sale of the network infrastructure, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Kkr have signed the memorandum of understanding (letter of intent). The agreement provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in the percentage of up to 20% of the capital.

The titles of the banking sector.

In evidence BPER Bank which gains 1.39% to 2.623 euros.

The excellent performance of Saipem (+5,25% a 1,4735 euro). The engineering company announced that it has been awarded two new contracts, one by ENI Congo and the other by BP, for a total value of approximately 700 million dollars.

Negative intonation for Unipol (-1,08% a 5,108 euro). The insurance company released its financial results for the first half of 2023 and signaled that a greater impact of atmospheric events on the accounts of the group’s non-life insurance companies is likely for the whole of 2023.

At Euronext Growth Milan still on the rise the SIA (+8,65% a 8,149 euro) after the leap achieved in the first two days of listing. The company made its debut on the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs on Wednesday 9 August at a price of 3.6 euros and closed the session on 10 August at 7.5 euros.

