Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 13 July 2023

Good performance for banking sector stocks. positive intonation for Telecom Italia TIM and Enel. The euro surpassed 1.115 dollars.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers register fractional progressafter the strong increases achieved in the previous session.

At 10.20 the FTSEMib it gained 0.69% to 28,750 points, the day’s high. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was up 0.66%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.38%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,34%).

Il bitcoin it fell below 30,500 dollars (just over 27,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 170 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP falling to 4.15%.

L’euro it surpassed $1.115.

Good performance for banking sector stocks.

The rises of the stand out Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+1.71%) and Tue BPER Bank (+1,15%).

Positive intonation for Telecom Italia TIM (+0,12% a 0,2606 euro). The telephone company has placed a 750 million euro fixed-rate senior unsecured bond maturing on July 31, 2028. The bond has an annual coupon of 7.875% and was issued at a price of 99.996.

Up too Enel (+0,85% a 6,283 euro). The electricity giant and Enel Chile have signed an agreement with the international renewable energy producer Sonnedix for the sale of a portfolio of four operational photovoltaic plants of around 416 MW. The total consideration for the transaction is approximately 550 million dollars, equal to approximately 504 million euros. Furthermore, the subsidiary Enel Green Power has signed an agreement with INPEX Corporation for the sale of 50% of the two companies that own all the group’s assets in Australia, for a total consideration of approximately 400 million euros in enterprise value, referring to 100 %, of which around 140 million euros in debt. Currently the assets are wholly owned by Enel Green Power.

To the STAR segment Unieuro recorded a drop of 2.72% to 9.29 euros. The company has communicated the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023/2024, the period closed with revenues down by 3.7% and profitability deteriorating. However, management confirmed its guidance for the current year which forecasts revenues of approximately 2.9 billion euros, an adjusted operating result in the range between 35 and 38 million euros and a net financial position in the range of 110- 130 million euros as of February 28, 2024.

No bounce for Digital Bros (-2,24%)after the correction suffered in the previous two sessions.

Pierrel remains in the spotlight. The actions earn 0.63% to 1.59 euros, while i rights relating to the capital increase they are down by 12.8% to 0.041 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

